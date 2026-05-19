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NATO expects US troop cuts from Europe to take years

NATO expects US troop cuts from Europe to take years
General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) speaks during a press conference after a Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on May 19, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 19 May 2026 20:38
Reuters
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NATO expects US troop cuts from Europe to take years

NATO expects US troop cuts from Europe to take years
  • Grynkewich said the decision was the only such move he was aware of “in the near-term“
  • “As the European pillar of the alliance gets stronger, this allows ⁠the US ⁠to reduce its presence in Europe”
Updated 19 May 2026 20:38
Reuters
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BRUSSELS: The US will pull more troops from Europe but the process will stretch over years to give allies time to develop capabilities to replace them, NATO’s top commander said on Tuesday.
US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich was speaking after decisions by US President Donald Trump’s administration to withdraw some 5,000 troops from Germany and cancel deployment of long-range Tomahawk missiles.
European ‌officials were ‌surprised by the timing of the troop announcement ‌and ⁠by US officials ⁠linking it to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s criticism of the US strategy in the Iran war.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of NATO military chiefs in Brussels, Grynkewich said the decision was the only such move he was aware of “in the near-term” and would not affect the alliance’s ability to execute its defense plans.
European ⁠governments say they have heeded Trump’s call ‌to spend more on defense and take ‌more responsibility for the continent’s security. But they fear a hasty ‌withdrawal of US troops and weapons could leave Europe vulnerable to ‌a military attack from Russia, although Moscow denies any such intention.

DRAWDOWN TO TAKE YEARS
Grynkewich said there would be further withdrawals of US troops in Europe, which number roughly 80,000, but that would happen as European ‌forces grow to fill the gap.
“As the European pillar of the alliance gets stronger, this allows ⁠the US ⁠to reduce its presence in Europe and limit itself to providing only those critical capabilities that allies cannot yet provide,” said Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander.
“I can’t really give you an exact timeline; it’s going to be an ongoing process for several years,” he added.
While Europe would take more responsibility for conventional defense, this would happen “with continued critical backing from American capabilities, which are being adjusted,” Grynkewich said.
NATO relies on the US for a range of critical capabilities such as command and control systems, satellite-based intelligence and communications, strategic bombers and the US nuclear umbrella, officials and analysts say.

Topics: NATO Europe US troops

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