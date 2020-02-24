You are here

date 2020-02-24

Britain starts hearing US case for extraditing WikiLeaks founder Assange

A ruling against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the case could see him jailed for 175 years if convicted on all US charges. (AFP)
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Monday starts hearing Washington’s extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a test case of media freedoms in the digital age and the limits of US justice.
A ruling against Assange in the case could see the 48-year-old Australian jailed for 175 years if convicted on all 17 US Espionage Act charges and one count of computer hacking he faces.
Each stems from his site’s release in 2010 of a trove of classified State Department and Pentagon files detailing the realities of the US campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
One video from 2007 showed an Apache helicopter attack in which US soldiers gunned down two Reuters reporters and nine Iraqi civilians in broad daylight in Baghdad.
The files also disclosed the secret identities of diplomats and government agents in hostile environments — as well as locals who risked their lives by cooperating with the United States.
These names were redacted by the Western newspapers with which WikiLeaks initially worked.
But a falling out with their editors prompted Assange to release hundreds of thousands of files in their original form.
The US Justice Department said last May that the “human resources” compromised by Assange “included local Afghans and Iraqis, journalists, religious leaders, human rights advocates, and political dissidents from repressive regimes.”
His supporters argue that Assange’s prosecution was political — and personal — from the start.
“For the sake of press freedom, Julian Assange must be defended,” the Committee to Protect Journalists said in December.
The case was injected with still more intrigue when the defense claimed US President Donald Trump promised to issue a pardon if Assange denied Russia leaked the emails of his 2016 election rival’s campaign.
“In August 2017, Donald Trump’s administration tried to pressure Julian Assange into saying things that would be favorable to President Trump himself,” Assange’s defense team coordinator Baltasar Garzon said on Thursday.
“When Julian Assange refused, he was charged and an extradition request was issued alongside an international arrest warrant.”
The White House called the allegation “another never-ending hoax and total lie” but a judge agreed to add it to the case file.
Assange is additionally shadowed by a rape allegation and a sexual assault claim that stem from his 2010 visit to Sweden.
He denied everything and called the case a legal pretext for Sweden to extradite him to the United States.
Assange agreed to attend hearings into the charges in London and his legal battles crossed borders yet again.
A UK court ruled in February 2011 that Assange could be extradited back to Sweden to stand trial.
He secured political asylum in Ecuador’s London embassy instead and became international fugitive by breaching his UK bail conditions in 2012.
Yet his campaigning continued in full.
Assange struck a deal with Russia’s state broadcaster RT in 2012 and began airing Skype interviews with anti-Western figures such as Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah that further infuriated Washington.
A political realignment in Ecuador toward the United States saw Assange fall out of favor and begin losing his embassy privileges in 2018.
The last protections were lifted last April and Assange was dragged kicking and screaming out of the embassy and locked up in a high-security prison next to London’s Woolwich Crown Court where the case will be heard in two sessions this week and in May.
The sex charges no longer apply because of the statute of limitations and Swedish investigators’ inability to question Assange about what a top prosecutor lamented in November remained a “credible” claim.
But the court will consider whether “the conduct described (by the US Justice Department) amounts to an extradition offense.”
Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service says the court must also weigh whether “extradition would be disproportionate or would be incompatible with the requested person’s human rights.”
The defense claims that it would and some US legal experts think Assange has a case.
“Use of the Espionage Act has a very checkered history in the century since Congress passed it,” University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said.
Many think “extradition and US prosecution would have a chilling effect on press efforts to expose government information that is important to the public interest.”

Topics: Julian Assange WikiLeaks

China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus

China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus
AP

  • More than 140 of South Korea’s new cases were in and near the city of Daegu, where most of the country’s infections have so far occurred
SEOUL, South Korea: China on Monday reported 409 new cases of a new virus, putting its national total past 77,000.
It also reported a jump in the number of deaths, with 150 new deaths for a total of 2,592.
Significant jumps in cases outside China have raised concern of the outbreak getting out of control.
South Korea reported a jump in cases Monday and now has 763. It’s the third-highest national total behind China and Japan.
New outbreaks in Italy and Iran have also raised concern.
South Korea on Monday reported 161 more cases of a new virus that has spread rapidly around a southwestern city, bringing the nation’s total to 763 cases a day after the president called for “unprecedented, powerful” steps to combat the outbreak.
Two more deaths were confirmed, raising South Korea’s death toll to seven from the COVID-19 illness, which is caused by a newly identified coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.
More than 140 of South Korea’s new cases were in and near the city of Daegu, where most of the country’s infections have so far occurred. Six of the seven deaths were linked to a hospital in Cheongdo, near Daegu, where a slew of infections were confirmed among patients in a mental ward.
While officials have expressed hope they could contain the outbreak to the region surrounding Daegu, some experts noted signs of the virus circulating nationwide, pointing to a number of cases in the capital, Seoul, and elsewhere that weren’t immediately traceable.
Far from where the illness first emerged, authorities in Italy battled to contain Europe’s first major outbreak and Iran reported eight deaths — the highest toll outside of China. Some of the disease clusters identified in recent days have shown no link to China, a worrying sign of the virus spreading beyond control.
The Iranian health ministry said there were now 43 confirmed cases in Iran, which did not report its first case of the virus until Wednesday.
In Italy’s northern Lombardy region, which includes the nation’s financial capital, Milan, the governor announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases stood at 110. Italy now has 152 cases, the largest number outside of Asia, including three deaths, the most recent on Sunday.
Venice, which is full of tourists for Carnival events, reported its first two cases, said Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia, whose region includes the lagoon city. It wasn’t immediately known if the two infected had participated in Carnival festivities.
As Italy scrambled to check the spread of the virus, authorities announced that all Carnival events had been called off as well as major league soccer matches in the stricken region. Cinemas and theaters were also ordered shuttered, including Milan’s legendary La Scala.
Warning that China’s virus epidemic is “still grim and complex,” President Xi Jinping called for more efforts to stop the outbreak, revive industry and prevent the disease from disrupting spring planting of crops. China has counted about 77,000 cases and 2,400 deaths.
Xi defended the ruling Communist Party’s response as “timely and effective” in a video conference with officials in charge of anti-disease work, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
“The current epidemic situation is still grim and complex,” Xinhua cited Xi as saying. “Prevention and control are at the most critical stage.”
The number of new Chinese cases has seesawed daily but has remained under 1,000 for the past four days. The outbreak is still largely concentrated in the central province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, where the illness was first identified in December.
Wuhan and nearby areas remain under a lockdown, with most transportation halted and public events canceled, to try to stop the spread of the illness, and China has built hospitals and sent thousands of medical staff to help the area’s overwhelmed health-care system.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his government had increased its anti-virus alert level by one notch to “Red,” the highest level. It allows for the temporary closure of schools and reduced operation of public transportation and flights to and from South Korea.
The new school year for kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in South Korea was put off by one week until March 9.
Moon said the outbreak “has reached a crucial watershed,” and that the next few days will be critical. “We shouldn’t be bound by regulations and hesitate to take unprecedented, powerful measures,” he said.
Most of the South Korean cases have been reported in and around the country’s fourth-largest city, Daegu, which has a population of 2.5 million. The biggest cluster of cases has been linked to a local branch of the Shincheonji church, which mainstream Christian organizations have viewed as a cult movement.
The Shincheonji church said it shut all its local branches since a church member tested positive for the virus on Feb. 18.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Yong-jin said the city’s total could increase significantly because authorities were intensively examining of church members with virus-related symptoms, which include fever, cough and in severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.
South Korea has the third-highest national total of COVID-19 cases behind China and Japan. Most of Japan’s cases were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where nearly one-fifth of its 3,711 passengers and crew became infected.

Topics: China Coronavirus

