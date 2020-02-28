You are here

  Aston Martin shares in reverse as annual losses balloon

Aston Martin shares in reverse as annual losses balloon

Andy Palmer. (AFP)
Updated 28 February 2020
AFP

LONDON: Shares in Aston Martin Lagonda tanked on Thursday after James Bond’s favorite carmaker said net losses nearly doubled last year on weak global demand — and warned over the potential impact of coronavirus.

Losses after tax accelerated to £113.2 million ($147 million, €135 million) in 2019, Aston Martin said in a results statement. That compared with a loss of £62.7 million in 2018.

The flagging automaker said it sold 5,862 cars last year, down 9 percent on 2018, adding that chief financial officer Mark Wilson was leaving the group.

“2019 was an extremely challenging period for the company,” said Chief Executive Andy Palmer, who last month unveiled a £500-million cash injection that will see Aston Martin become a Formula One racing team.

“While retail sales grew, we were unable to generate the revenue and profits we had originally planned,” Palmer added on Thursday.

Revenues fell to £997 million from almost £1.1 billion.

It warned also over the possible impact of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in key market China — which was its star performer in 2019.

“COVID-19 has the potential to impact both the supply chain and customer demand in China and other markets,” the company said.

“China was the company’s fastest growing market in 2019 and represented nine percent of total wholesales.”

Aston indicated it had seen only modest disruption from some component manufacturers in China, but none of its “tier 1 suppliers” manufactured there.

“Despite some disruption to supply of some components from China, there has been no impact on production. Supply is secured until at least end March,” it added.

The results sent Aston’s share price sliding 10.7 percent to 349 pence in midday trading on the London stock market.

“Full year results from Aston Martin are as ugly as you can get,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Sales have gone into reverse and profit has evaporated. Worst of all is the scale of its borrowings. Its net debt position of £876 million is nearly as much as the entire year’s revenue.”

Aston on Thursday expressed hope for the future after last month clinching a cash injection from Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll to help it get back on track.

“2020 is the year in which the business will be reset in order that it can start to operate as a true luxury car brand,” the carmaker said in the earnings statement.

“This process is absolutely necessary for the long-term performance and value of the company.”

Under the deal, the Racing Point Formula One team — whose drivers include Lawrence Stroll’s son Lance Stroll — will be rebranded Aston Martin from 2021.

Stroll senior agreed to partly fund the financial lifeline for Aston Martin, whose stellar progress ahead of its 2018 stock market debut crashed spectacularly on weak global demand linked to China’s slowdown and Brexit.

“Arguably the scale of its planned £500 million fundraise isn’t large enough,” added analyst Mould.

“This may be all the company thinks it is capable of raising in the near-term, but there seems a big risk it will have to go cap in hand to shareholders again in the not too distant future.”

Topics: Aston Martin

Oil slumps more than 4% on coronavirus fears

  • Traders fret about impact of spreading virus on crude demand, particularly from China
LONDON: World oil prices tumbled by more than 4 percent on Thursday, as traders fretted about the impact of spreading coronavirus on crude demand, particularly from key consumer China.

Brent oil for April delivery tanked almost 4.2 percent to $51.20 per barrel, while New York’s WTI crude for the same month dived nearly 5 percent to $46.31.

“Concerns that the virus will prompt a global slowdown, weaker consumer confidence and reduced travel has raised concerns about lower demand, weighing on prices,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Investors are growing increasingly fearful about the economic impact of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. 

The virus continues to spread meanwhile, with Brazil reporting Latin America’s first case, and Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Georgia, Norway and Pakistan following suit.

Around 2,800 people have died in China and more than 80,000 have been infected. There have been more than 50 deaths and 3,600 cases in dozens of other countries, raising fears of a pandemic.

The spread of the virus to large economies including South Korea, Japan and Italy has raised concerns that growth in fuel demand will be limited. 

Consultants Facts Global Energy forecast oil demand would grow by 60,000 barrels per day in 2020, a level it called “practically zero,” due to the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump sought to assure Americans on Wednesday evening that the risk from coronavirus remained “very low,” but global equities resumed their plunge, wiping out more than $3 trillion in value this week alone.

“The negative price impact would intensify if the coronavirus were declared pandemic by the World Health Organization, something that looks imminent,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

“The mood is gloomy and the end of the tunnel is not in sight – there is no light ahead just darkness. Not even a refreshingly positive weekly US oil report was able to lend price support.”

Gasoline stockpiles dropped by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 21 to 256.4 million, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, amid a decline in refinery throughput. Distillate inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels to 138.5 million.

US crude oil stockpiles increased by 452,000 barrels to 443.3 million barrels, the EIA said, which was less than the 2-million-barrel rise analysts had expected.

The crude market is watching for possible deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

“Oil is in freefall as the magnitude of global quarantine efforts will provide severe demand destruction for the next couple of quarters,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. 

“Expectations are growing for OPEC+ to deliver deeper production cuts next week.”

OPEC+ plans to meet in Vienna on March 5-6.

Topics: Oil market coronavirus

