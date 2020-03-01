King Abdul Aziz University to launch largest Arabic Hackathon in Kingdom

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University is expected to launch the largest technical linguistic hackathon of its kind in the Kingdom on May 2-3.

The hackathon will bring together talented students and specialists in Arabic language and literature, computational linguistics, software, technology and artificial intelligence.

The hackathon includes computer sciences to develop software contributing to promoting linguistic awareness among young people, helping them improve their Arabic understating, reading and creativity.

Several projects have been launched in this context to support “Technology”, one of the initiatives launched at the fourth Makkah Cultural Forum, held under the slogan “How to be a role model in the language of the Holy Quran.”