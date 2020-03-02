You are here

Hajj 2020: Dhaka begins registration process for more than 137,000 pilgrims

Bangladeshi pilgrims from different part of the country have gathered at the Hajj camp in Dhaka, from where they will take flight for Saudi Arabia. (AN file photo)
Updated 02 March 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Officials say impressive number is despite deadly coronavirus threat
DHAKA: Authorities in Dhaka will on Monday start accepting private applications for Hajj, with 137,198 visitors expected to travel to Makkah for the pilgrimage this year, officials told Arab News.

“Although the registration process for pilgrims under the government scheme began on Sunday, a majority will perform Hajj using private operators. Their registration will begin from tomorrow (Monday),” Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), told Arab News on Sunday.

Of the total number of pilgrims performing Hajj this year, 17,198 are part of a government scheme, while the remaining 120,000 are using the services of private operators.

The month-long registration process, which ends on March 30, will cater to 10,000 more pilgrims this year than last year, and follows Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase the existing quota at Bangladesh’s request.

This year’s pilgrimage will see an increase in the total cost of Hajj, with each pilgrim spending a minimum of $3,840 on a private package. The cost for a government package, however, has been fixed at $5,180. 

“We have increased the Hajj package rate very mathematically as the Kingdom has introduced new charges like Hajj fees and insurance for the pilgrims. But, considering the financial affordability of our pilgrims, we have introduced a very special economy package, ” Mohammad Nurul Islam, Bangladesh’s Religious Affairs’ secretary, told Arab News. 

He said that the impressive number of pilgrims was despite the coronavirus threat, which could be a concern for this year’s Hajj.

“We are very cautious to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Every pilgrim from Bangladesh will be screened properly and provided with a health-clearance certificate,” Islam said, adding that measures are in place to ensure pilgrims do not overstay their visit.

“Bangladeshi pilgrims will be allowed to stay in the Kingdom for a maximum period of 45 days. We are trying to coordinate with the airline authorities to issue the return ticket accordingly,” Taslim said. 

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Hajj is expected to take place on July 30 this year.

Filipino police ring Manila mall after gunman takes hostages

Updated 02 March 2020
AP

Filipino police ring Manila mall after gunman takes hostages

  • The incident happened at the V-Mall in the San Juan area of the Philippine capital
  • Approximately 30 people are being held by the gunman
Updated 02 March 2020
AP

MANILA: Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale district in Manila after a gunman opened fire and took several people inside hostage.
The incident happened at the V-Mall in the San Juan area of the Philippine capital.
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora told reporters that approximately 30 people are being held by the gunman. He said the exact number of hostages is uncertain and is based on the size of the office.
He said the gunman is a disgruntled former security guard who had been removed from his job at the mall. Zamora said the gunman shot one person, who is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
More than a dozen SWAT commandos were seen entering the mall, assault rifles ready. Policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance.

Topics: Philippine

Related

World
Philippines postpones nationwide mall sales amid coronavirus outbreak
World
Russia rules out military pact with Philippines

