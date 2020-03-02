You are here

Marrakech show highlights its role as art capital

Amina Benbouchta’s ‘Eternel retour du désir amoureux’ (2019). (Supplied)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: A gigantic installation composed of a wood-and-sheet metal framework onto which have been placed dozens of metal barrels and variously sized plastic bottles is stationed on the ground floor atrium of the Museum of African Contemporary Art Al-Maaden (MACAAL) in Marrakech. Titled Lluvia (Rain) (2019) by Colombian artist Daniel Otero Torres, the work acts like a waterfall with water travelling across the structure until it fills up the basin from which it emerges. It stems from the artist’s encounter with the Emberá community, on the banks of the Atrato River, where he was studying their system for recycling rainwater.  Torres’ work is a meditative reflection on one of the world’s principal concerns: The scarcity of basic needs.




The white and raw sugar installation at Lugar a dudas, Colombia is by Felipe Arturo and Tropico Entropico. (Supplied)

This strange fountain is the first work you encounter as you enter “Have You Seen A Horizon Lately?” the museum’s latest exhibition curated by Marie-Ann Yemsi, exploring a collection of stories by a global group of artists hailing from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America investigating subject matter related to post-colonialism, feminist discourse, the environment and gender. The exhibition’s title bears the same name as a song by activist-artist Yoko Ono and illustrates participating artists’ reactions to the increasingly precarious socioeconomic conditions of today’s world. Featured artists include Brazilian Maxwell Alexandre, Emirati Farah Al-Qasimi, Columbian Felipe Arturo, Moroccan Amina Benbouchta, French Gaëlle Choisne, Nigerian Rahima Gambo, Japanese Akira IKezoe, Angolan Kiluanji Kia Henda and French-Canadian Kapwani Kiwanga.




The installation on manila paper is by Maxwell Alexandre. (Supplied)

At the helm of MACAAL are Moroccan art collectors and father-and-son duo Alami Lazraq and his son Othman Lazraq, who serves as the museum’s president.

“We have done eight exhibitions at MACAAL and all of them were international shows, but this one in particular was important as it allows the museum to reinforce its position as a global museum where the dialogue engaged goes beyond the African continent and its diaspora,” said Othman.  “In the exhibition are works by brilliant artists from Africa, such as homegrown Amina Benbouchta and Rahima Gambo, yet presented alongside equally talented peers from further afield. We want the artworks to transcend national borders.”




This installation is by French artist Gaëlle Choisne. (Supplied)

All works, spanning the mediums of photography, painting, and large-scale multimedia installation, respond to predictions of the world’s imminent collapse with the belief that new realities can be nurtured through collective transformation.

Halima Aden stars in charity campaign for Women’s Day

Halima Aden was selected to star in Net-a-Porter's latest campaign. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 March 2020
Halima Aden stars in charity campaign for Women’s Day

DUBAI: In celebration of International Women’s Day — celebrated worldwide on March 8— global e-tailer Net-a-Porter has unveiled a lineup of 20 exclusive t-shirts in partnership with non-profit group Women for Women International.

 Although the luxury online retailer has been collaborating with the humanitarian organization for three years, this year’s partnership is especially significant as it marks Net-a-Porter’s 20th anniversary. In honor of the milestone, the platform commissioned 20 brands and female designers to submit designs, including part-Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo and more. According to Net-a-Porter, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the charity which helps women living in war-torn countries to rebuild their lives.

 Fitting then that the brand handpicked Somali-American model Halima Aden to star in the campaign. The 22-year-old, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp after her family fled their nation due to ongoing civil unrest before settling in the US, can be seen wearing a white, long-sleeve crewneck sweater embroidered with the text “I’ve got all my sisters with me” from The Range.

Halima Aden wearing The Range. (Supplied)

 The aforementioned sisters with her? Other familiar faces, including singer Camila Cabello wearing Isabel Marant and actress Kerry Washington in Stella McCartney, star alongside Aden in the campaign images.  

 “Proud to support and celebrate #incrediblewomen across the world in this @therangenyc for @netaporter T-shirt in honor of #internationalwomensday,” shared the hijab-wearing model on her Instagram account.

“Our International Women’s Day campaign perfectly embodies the sentiment that so much can be achieved when women come together,” said Brita Fernandez Schmidt, vice president of Women for Women International. “We are so grateful to everyone involved and this year hope to raise enough funds to transform the lives of hundreds more women survivors of war.”

 Women for Women International enrolls underprivileged women in a year-long training program where they learn about their rights, health, a vocational skill and form a support network of women with similar experiences.

Net-a-Porter’s 2018 and 2019 campaigns raised enough to support more than 300 women through the charity’s year-long training program.

