Greek army, police dig in along Turkey border after migrant clashes

Greek army officers stand on the Greek side of the Greece-Turkey border near Kastanies, on March 2, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 03 March 2020
Reuters

  • Some 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the land border between Greece and Turkey
  • Greek authorities said the border had been quiet overnight, in contrast to the clashes seen over the weekend and into Monday
KASTANIES/LESBOS, Greece: Greek troops and riot police remained on high alert on Tuesday along the land border between Greece and Turkey, the main flashpoint in an escalating row between the EU and Ankara over how to deal with a new wave of migrants and refugees.
Some 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border since Turkey said last Thursday it would no longer uphold a 2016 accord with the European Union to keep refugees on its territory in return for billions of euros in aid.
Greek authorities said the border had been quiet overnight, in contrast to the clashes seen over the weekend and into Monday, when police used tear gas against migrants, including women and children, stuck in the no-man’s land.
“There were only a few attempts today (by migrants to cross the border). Let’s hope they get the message,” a machine gun-toting army officer told Reuters near the Kastanies border crossing.
Army jeeps patrolled the area, and roads leading to the Evros river which marks the Greek-Turkish border remained shut.
“Greece’s borders are also Europe’s borders,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement released ahead of a planned inspection tour of the area later on Tuesday with the heads of the three main EU institutions.
The presidents of the executive European Commission, the European Council — which represents national governments — and the European Parliament want to demonstrate their solidarity with Greece as it struggles to hold back the new migrant tide.
European leaders are desperate to avoid a repeat of the 2015-16 crisis, when more than a million migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Asia, entered the EU from Turkey via Greece and the Balkans, putting a heavy strain on European security and welfare systems and boosting support for far-right parties.
The situation further south in the Aegean Sea was also calmer on Tuesday due to choppier seas, a police source said, after nearly 300 migrants arrived on the Greek islands by boat from the nearby Turkish coast on Monday.
A Syrian boy died on Monday after he and 47 others were plucked from the sea when their boat capsized. He was the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border.
Turkey, which already hosts 3.7 million refugees from Syria’s civil war and faces another big influx after an escalation of fighting there, has said it cannot take in any more migrants.
Greece has been infuriated by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s claim late on Monday that Greek soldiers killed two migrants and badly wounded a third, something Athens denies.
“When a country uses people as a battering ram, fabricates fake news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring countries, it is in no position to point fingers at anyone,” the Greek foreign ministry said in a tweet.

Topics: Greece Turkey

Arab alliance headed for further gains in Israel vote

Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
AFP

  • Ayman Odeh calls for partnership between leftist Arabs and Jews
  • Israelis voted yesterday in their third election in less than a year, and first since the US-Israel peace plan was announced
Haifa: Israel’s largely Arab Joint List alliance was on track for its best-ever electoral performance, near-complete results showed Tuesday, consolidating its place as the third largest parliamentary bloc.
With 90 percent of votes counted, the Joint List was slated to take 15 of 120 seats in the Knesset — Israel’s parliament — up from 13 following elections in September.
But it may yet fall short of its chief goal of blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election, with his right-wing Likud and its allies expected to control 59 seats — just two short of a majority.
The Joint List’s solid performance came after it campaigned heavily for the votes of Jewish leftists disenchanted by the demise of Israel’s historic left-wing parties, notably Labour.
The success of that strategy remains unclear, pending a breakdown of voter patterns.
But Joint List chairman, Ayman Odeh, made no secret of his wish to become the face of the Israeli left — for both Arabs and Jews.

“I want to congratulate our public, both the Arab and the many Jewish voters who supported the Joint List,” Odeh told reporters Tuesday morning.
“This is the beginning of strengthening the true left,” he said.
“I call on leftists to not despair or do any soul-searching, but to think about a partnership... real democracy, real equality between Jews and Arabs in the country and social justice for the weak.”
To get out its core Arab vote, the Joint List also focused on US President Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan, detested and feared by Arabs, who make up around 20 percent of Israel’s population.
They are particularly alarmed by a clause that would place some Israeli Arab towns and villages under the sovereignty of a future Palestinian state.
If implemented, that could see some Arab Israelis have their citizenship changed against their will.
Monday’s election was the third in less than a year, after inconclusive votes in April and September.
The Centrist Blue and White alliance, Likud’s main challenger, slid to 32 seats from 33 in September, while an alliance of the Labour party, left-wing Meretz and centrist Gesher spiralled from 11 seats running separately in the last election to seven together.
The Joint List’s member parties include conservative Islamists and Arab nationalists.
They are united by demanding the end of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and the establishment of a Palestinian state, a position regarded as left-wing in Jewish Israeli society.
Its manifesto also includes “workers’ rights and social and environmental justice.”
In September, the list backed Gantz to form a government, but for political reasons he was loath to form a coalition with what is an anti-Zionist group.
The list’s parliamentary numbers, however, blocked Netanyahu and his right-wing allies from attaining power.

Topics: Israel Palestine israel elections Netanyahu

