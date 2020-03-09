You are here

Boeing pilot training on 737 MAX ‘inadequate’: Ethiopia crash report

Family members of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 Boeing 737 Max plane crash, attend a memorial ceremony at the French Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 9, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The crash killed all 157 people on board, triggering the global grounding of the MAX and the worst crisis in Boeing’s history
ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s probe of last year’s Ethiopian Airlines crash found that Boeing did not provide sufficient pilot training for the 737 MAX and that crucial flight software was flawed, according to an interim report published Monday.
The crash of the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX six minutes after takeoff on March 10, 2019, killed all 157 people on board, triggering the global grounding of the MAX and the worst crisis in Boeing’s history.
It followed the October 2018 crash of a 737 MAX operated by Lion Air in Indonesia, which killed 189 people when it crashed moments after leaving Jakarta airport.
Both accidents saw uncontrolled drops in the aircraft’s nose in the moments before the planes crashed, which investigators have blamed on the model’s anti-stall flight system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.
A preliminary report by Ethiopian investigators released last April said the crew of Flight 302 repeatedly followed procedures recommended by Boeing but were unable to regain control of the jet.
The new interim report published Monday says that the design of the MCAS system “made it vulnerable to undesirable activation.” Specifically the report points to the fact that the system could be activated by a single angle-of-attack sensor reading.
The indicators measure the plane’s angle vis-a-vis oncoming air to warn of impending stalls.
The report also states that training provided by Boeing on the 737 MAX “was found to be inadequate.”
The report offers a detailed rundown of the chain of events that led to the crash, starting with an “erroneous” left angle-of-attack reading “shortly after liftoff.”
The reading activated the MCAS system, prompting the plane to nose downward multiple times, something the pilot and first officer tried in vain to correct.
The report includes details of the final exchanges between Capt. Yared Getachew and First Officer Ahmednur Mohammed, including Yared imploring Ahmednur to “keep with me” as Ahmednur struggled to get control of the aircraft.
At one point Yared urged Ahmedur to “pull with me” as both men applied force to the control column.
The final readings of the flight indicate it was moving as fast as 500 knots (more than 900 kilometers per hour) and descending at a rate of greater than 33,000 feet per minute, the report said.
The plane crashed in a field southeast of Addis Ababa, leaving a crater 10 meters deep “with a hole of about 28 meters width and 40 meters length,” the report said.
Plane fragments were found hundreds of meters away, it said.
Boeing could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Last week a US congressional committee said Boeing made missteps and withheld information about the 737 MAX and that federal regulators failed to provide proper oversight, resulting in a “fundamentally flawed” aircraft.
After Ethiopia’s preliminary report was released last April, Boeing executives insisted on the “fundamental safety” of the 737 MAX but pledged to take all necessary steps to ensure the jets’ airworthiness.
In an interview last week with The New York Times, Boeing CEO David Calhoun suggested the pilots’ actions were a factor in the 737 MAX crashes, saying pilots in Indonesia and Ethiopia “don’t have anywhere near the experience that they have here in the US.”
But he declined to answer when asked directly whether American pilots could have handled an MCAS malfunction.
The Ethiopian report recommends that training simulators need to be capable of simulating scenarios in which the sensors fail.
The report was released one day before the first anniversary of the crash.
Relatives of many of the victims, who hailed from more than 30 countries, have flown to Ethiopia and are expected to attend a memorial ceremony at the crash site on Tuesday.

Convicts on roof, fatalities as Italy jails protest virus

Convicts on roof, fatalities as Italy jails protest virus

  • Some prisoners have been asking to be granted amnesty over the health crisis
  • Rights campaigners warned of mass revolts over the new measures, and families gathered outside prisons to protest at the restrictions
MILAN: Prisoners took to the roof of a Milan jail Monday as part of a string of violent country-wide protests against coronavirus measures, in which six convicts have died.
In another incident, around 50 inmates broke out of jail in the southern city of Foggia, and about 20 were still on the run after their fellow convicts were caught, Italian media reported.
Jails have been ordered to stop all visits and limit day releases.
Some prisoners have been asking to be granted amnesty over the health crisis.
Rights campaigners warned of mass revolts over the new measures, and families gathered outside prisons to protest at the restrictions — and to get news of their loved ones.
Around a dozen prisoners at the San Vittore prison in Milan managed to climb onto the roof of one of the wings and shouted slogans as police and prison guards below looked on.
It was the second day of unrest, with at least 23 jails — from Venice and Milan in the north, to Rome, Naples and Bari in the south — protesting over measures aimed at preventing the virus entering the prison system.
Six inmates died during or following clashes at Sant’Anna jail in the city of Modena in northern Italy, according to prisoner rights group Antigone.
Three died in Modena, while the other three died after being transferred from there to jails in Parma, Alessandria and Verona, Italian news agency ANSA said.
It said there were reports that the prisoners had broken into a medical center in the Modena jail and had overdosed.
Authorities in Modena would not immediately confirm the reports.
Domenico Pianese, head of the police union Coisp, said the mass revolts looked planned and warned that the mafia could be behind such “an evident strategy to try to take advantage of the difficulties caused by the coronavirus.”
At San Vittore, prisoners covering their faces with scarves or bandanas perched precariously on the slanted roof tiles. Fellow inmates could be seen massed around the barred windows at the jail in the Italian capital.
Relatives rallied outside many of the concerned jails in protest over the measures, including a ban on family visits.
“We’re urging inmates and relatives to stop violent protests, as they could spark others,” Antigone’s Andrea Oleandri said.
“The situation could rapidly deteriorate.”
Prisoners, who get most of their information from televisions, tended to protest in solidarity if they saw convicts in other jails rioting, Oleandri said.
Family members desperate for news of their loved ones had to be held off by prison guards at the entrance to the Modena jail, as ambulances and prison vans came and went, an AFP photographer said.
“This rumpus, this ‘war’ happened because the inmates hadn’t been given any information about what was going on outside, and visits had been suspended,” said Gilberto, the father of one prisoner who did not want to give his last name.
“No-one’s telling us who’s died, who is injured, or why they died and why they were injured,” the 59-year-old told AFP.
Italy’s prisons are suffering from overcrowding, with over 61,000 inmates locked up in spaces designed to hold just 51,000.
The country has been hard hit by the virus — with 366 fatalities so far — and the government has imposed draconian measures to stop it spreading further, including placing large swathes of the north under lockdown.
As well as halting visits and limiting day releases, all prison staff are supposed to have their temperatures checked on arrival each day. Medical checks for incoming inmates have also been ramped up, Antigone said.
“The prisoners are worried the virus will get into jail and spread,” Oleandri said.
“They are in confined spaces. There are usually two or three people in a 12-meter square cell. And while visits have been suspended, there are still lots of people coming and going,” he said.
Antigone has called for more inmates with only a short time left to serve to be allowed to do so at home, reducing the numbers behind bars.
Amnesty International Italy said it was “deeply concerned” by the violence and stressed that the “critical hygienic-sanitary conditions” in jails demanded the utmost precautions be taken to limit the risk of contagion.

