You are here

  • Home
  • US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases

US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases

Under the Doha accord, the US is initially supposed to cut its troop presence from about 12,000 currently to 8,600 by mid-July, and close five of its roughly 20 bases across Afghanistan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2de98

Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases

  • The United States is keen to end its longest-ever conflict
  • Kabul is in disarray and appears unable to present a unified front to negotiate with the Taliban
Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

KABUL: American forces have started pulling out of two bases in Afghanistan, a US official said Tuesday, the day peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban were due to start despite widespread violence and a political crisis.
The United States is keen to end its longest-ever conflict, and under the terms of a deal signed in Doha last month has said all foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months — provided the Taliban stick to their security commitments.
Under the accord, the US is initially supposed to cut its troop presence from about 12,000 currently to 8,600 by mid-July, and close five of its roughly 20 bases across the country.
Troops have started leaving one base in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province in the south, and another base in Herat in the east, a US official said on the condition of anonymity.
Even with the drawdown, US forces retain “all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives,” Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, said Monday, referring to American counterterrorism operations and support for Afghan forces.
Helmand, which along with neighboring Kandahar province is considered a Taliban stronghold, is where US and British forces fought some of the bloodiest campaigns of the 18-year war.
Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand’s governor, said that “20 to 30” foreigners had left Lashkar Gah since the weekend.
The initial drawdown comes as the Taliban, which see themselves as having achieved “victory” over America, test the Pentagon’s resolve to protect local partners by conducting dozens of low-level attacks against Afghan forces. The US has only responded to a few of these attacks.
Under the terms of the withdrawal deal, the Taliban are supposed to tackle militants such as the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda, as well as hold talks with the Afghan government that were due to start Tuesday.
But Kabul is in disarray and appears unable to present a unified front to negotiate with the Taliban.
On Monday, President Ashraf Ghani was inaugurated for a second term following an election that was marred by fraud allegations while his rival, former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, also declared himself winner and swore himself in as premier in a parallel ceremony.
Peace talks were supposed to start Tuesday but have been delayed by a dispute over the release of Taliban prisoners — something the insurgents have demanded as a prerequisite ahead of negotiations, but which Ghani has so far refused to do.
Ghani on Tuesday was expected to announce a decree on the issue and reveal details of the negotiating team.
Washington has denounced Abdullah’s self-inauguration, urging unity in Kabul ahead of negotiations with the Taliban.
“We strongly oppose any action to establish a parallel government, and any use of force to resolve political differences,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, without explicitly naming Abdullah.
“Prioritizing an inclusive government and unified Afghanistan is paramount for the future of the country and particularly for the cause of peace,” he added.

Topics: US Afghanistan

Related

World
US seeks UN backing for Taliban peace deal to end Afghan war
World
US negotiates its own exit from Afghanistan

More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally

Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally

  • More than 63,600 have recovered from the illness out of 113,739
  • The WHO stressed that the mortality rate remains relatively low
Updated 20 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

As panic spreads over the growing toll of coronavirus infections globally, reassurance can be found in the high number of recovery rates.
More than 63,600 have recovered from the illness out of 113,739 since it was first announced in late December – that is more than half the number of infected to date.
So far 115 countries have reported infections, with the vast majority in China at more than 80,750 followed by Italy with in excess of 9,170. But countries are also reporting recovery rates daily.
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday announced the recovery of five patients of the Covid-19 coronavirus. This brought the total number of recovered patients in the UAE to 12.

The WHO stressed that the mortality rate remains relatively low:  “This is a very serious outbreak and it has the potential to grow, but we need to balance that in terms of the number of people infected. Outside Hubei this epidemic is affecting a very, very tiny, tiny proportion of people”, said Michael Ryan, head of WHO’s health emergencies program.
In China there were 3,136 recorded deaths when this story was written, but 59,943 recoveries.
While the spread of the virus has raised concerns, so too has the myths and misinformation about the disease, prompting the World Health Organization to refer to it as an “infodemic.”
Although experts don't yet have a clear picture of how deadly COVID-19 is when compared with other viruses, research suggests the global mortality rate for COVID-19 currently is around 3.4% - which makes the virus a more severe illness than the flu, but doesn't spread as efficiently.

Topics: coronavirus China Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s celebration of festival of colors muted amid coronavirus fears
World
India’s celebration of festival of colors muted amid coronavirus fears

Latest updates

Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns
Lebanon’s private creditors face significant losses, Moody’s warns
Erdogan: US softening stance on Turkish acquisition of Patriot defense systems
More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally
Iran: New coronavirus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.