You are here

  • Home
  • Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN

Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN

Iranian pedestrians cross a street while wearing protective masks in Tehran on March 10, 2020 amid the spread of coronavirus in the country. Iran today reported 54 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the country's outbreak. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pge6g

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN

  • "I have recommended to the state of the Islamic Republic of Iran to release all prisoners on temporary release...,” Javaid Rehman said
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said on Tuesday he had asked Tehran to free all prisoners temporarily, saying it is “unfortunate and disturbing” to continue holding political prisoners amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Iran’s judiciary chief said on Monday it had temporarily freed about 70,000 prisoners to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in jails as officials reported hundreds of new infections and dozens more deaths across the country.
But UN rapporteur Javaid Rehman said only those serving sentences of less than 5 years had been freed while political prisoners and others charged with heavier sentences linked to their participation in protest marches remained in jail.
“A number of dual and foreign nationals are at real risk if they have not...got it (coronavirus) they are really fearful of the conditions,” Rehman told a press briefing in Geneva.
“This is also my worrying concern and therefore I have recommended to the state of the Islamic Republic of Iran to release all prisoners on temporary release...,” he said. It was not immediately clear whether he meant all prisoners in the country or all political prisoners who remained in jail.
Rehman also described the pace of the spread of the virus within Iran as “highly disturbing” and criticized containment measures carried out by the authorities.
“In my estimation the state has done too little and too late,” he said, in response to a question about Iran’s handling of the outbreak.

Topics: Iran UN prison

Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus

Updated 10 March 2020
Reuters

Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus

  • The government has also banned travel to Lebanon and Syria
  • From Monday will bar entry to travelers from France, Germany and Spain
Updated 10 March 2020
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan on Tuesday closed border crossings with Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and its seaports to shipping from Egypt as well as barred overland passenger traffic from Iraq to protect the kingdom from coronavirus, the health minister said.
The government has also banned travel to Lebanon and Syria and from Monday will bar entry to travelers from France, Germany and Spain, Saad Jaber told a news conference.
Jordan announced earlier this month that a man who had arrived on a flight from Italy had tested positive for coronavirus, the first case confirmed in the country. Jordanian authorities have not announced any new cases.
Jaber said the moves approved by the cabinet were part of emergency measures that also included reducing airline service by half to Egypt and only allowing travel for emergency reasons.
“These measures are to minimize the chances of the virus entering and its spread,” he told reporters.
Only overland commercial traffic would be allowed from its northern border crossing of Jaber with Syria and to the east with Iraq via the Karameh crossing.
The move will affect the daily flow of thousands of people from the occupied Palestinian territories who have close family ties with Jordan.
It will also impact tens of thousands of Egyptian workers who comprise Jordan’s largest expatriate work force, crossing daily by sea from Egypt’s Sinai region.

Topics: Jordan West Bank Israel Egypt China Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Use of Grand Mosque touchscreens suspended over coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi companies ask employees to work from home 
Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus
Use of Grand Mosque touchscreens suspended over coronavirus
Russian meddling casts ‘dark shadow’ over MH17 trial: prosecutors
US in process of bringing air defense systems into Iraq: general

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.