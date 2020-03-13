You are here

Walt Disney World to close theme parks through end of month

Orlando is the nation’s most visited tourist destination, bringing vast numbers of people from around the globe to its major theme parks including Walt Disney World. (Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Updated 13 March 2020
AP

Walt Disney World to close theme parks through end of month

  • Decision was made ‘in an abundance of caution’ to protect guests and employees
  • Orlando is the nation’s most visited tourist destination, bringing vast numbers of people from around the globe to its major theme parks
Updated 13 March 2020
AP

MIAMI: Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will be closing through the end of the month, starting at the close of business Sunday, the Walt Disney Company announced.
The company said in a statement Thursday that the decision was made “in an abundance of caution” to protect guests and employees amid the global outbreak of the new coronavirus. The decision came hours after the announcement of the planned closure of Disneyland in California.
Additionally, Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday and continuing through the end of the month, the statement said. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period, according to the release.
The hotels at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open, along with the shops and restaurants at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, according to the news release.
Orlando is the nation’s most visited tourist destination, bringing vast numbers of people from around the globe to its major theme parks, which also include Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. The city attracted 75 million visitors in 2018. No one has tested positive in the two counties that are home to the popular amusement parks.
Universal Orlando Resort also announced in its own emailed statement that it will temporarily close its theme parks starting at the end of business on Sunday. The company said it anticipates remaining closed through the end of March but will continue to evaluate the situation.
It added that Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open and that it has instituted flexible programs for guests who had booked travel packages and tickets with the resort.
In a day of fast-moving developments, NASCAR announced a March 22 race in Homestead, Florida would take place without fans.
And Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the cancelation of the Miami Open tennis tournament.
Florida’s governor has strongly advised municipalities and businesses to limit or postpone large gatherings as concerns spiked over the new coronavirus.
The number of cases statewide was raised to 42 after the state health department announced late Thursday that 15 people ranging in ages from 20 to 83 tested positive for COVID-19. Most appear to be travel-related but in at least six cases, the cause was not immediately clear.
“I am recommending to local municipalities and private entities to strongly considering limiting or postponing mass gatherings,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Thursday in Miami.

TUNIS: The price of garlic has shot up in Tunisia amid a buying rush as consumers hope it will help protect against the new coronavirus, despite caution from the World Health Organization.
In Tunisia’s central market this week, and in supermarkets and other stores, the price of garlic has risen to around 20-25 dinars ($7-$8.85) a kilo, in a country where the average monthly salary is around 600 dinars.
“Before, I used to buy five kilos (of garlic) for eight dinars a kilo and would sell it for 12, but now I can’t buy it anymore because the price has gone up so much,” said Khames Nabli, a shopkeeper in the south of the capital.
Tunisia has registered six cases of the novel coronavirus, most in people who had been in Italy. A seventh person infected with the virus has returned to France.
Garlic is often used to help ward off the flu, whose symptoms can be similar to those of COVID-19.
But some online websites and online posts have incorrectly suggested the bulb can protect against the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic.
The WHO has sought to combat rumors about the virus, including the effect of garlic.
“Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties,” the WHO website’s coronavirus “myth busters” page reads in several languages, including French and Arabic. “However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.”
That hasn’t stopped people rushing to buy it in Tunisia.
“This unjustified rush has pushed up prices,” said Yasser Ben Khalifa, a commerce ministry official, citing difficulties in obtaining supplies on the world market.
“The prices at the moment should be around 12 or 13 dinars,” he told AFP, expecting a marked drop in prices at the start of the Tunisian harvest in April.

