Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs

Crusaders’ Leicester Faingaanuku breaks the tackle of James Dargaville and Efitusi Maafu of Sunwolves during Saturday’s Super Rugby match in Brisbane. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs

  • All five countries have confirmed coronavirus cases
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

MELBOURNE: Super Rugby organizers have decided to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend’s games because New Zealand players returning home from matches overseas faced being forced into self-isolation for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SANZAAR, the body that runs Super Rugby, said the tournament would be off for the “foreseeable future” with only seven of 18 rounds of the regular season completed.
The decision was prompted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that people entering the country from trips overseas, including returning New Zealand citizens, would have to self-isolate for 14 days from midnight Sunday. Only travelers from a handful of Pacific Island nations were exempted.
That decision would make the cross-border Super Rugby competition untenable, with the tournament featuring teams from five nations, including five teams from New Zealand.
Teams from Australia, Japan, South Africa and Argentina also play in Super Rugby, which runs from January to June. All five countries have confirmed coronavirus cases.
“The safety and welfare of the public, our players and other stakeholders is paramount and as previously stated we were always going to abide by government and health authority instructions on the issue of COVID-19 containment,” SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos said.
There were still three games in the round to be played when the suspension announcement came — in South Africa, Argentina and Australia. The matches in South Africa and Australia went ahead but the match in Buenos Aires between Argentina’s Jaguares and New Zealand’s Highlanders was cancelled.
The Highlanders will not be able to return to New Zealand before the midnight Sunday deadline, meaning players, coaches and support staff will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Fernandes says Manchester United revival not just down to him

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action. (REUTERS)
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Fernandes says Manchester United revival not just down to him

  • The pair exchanged words and Fernandes then put a finger to his lips, gesturing for Spaniard Guardiola to be quiet
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Bruno Fernandes says his stellar form since he arrived at Manchester United in January is not the only reason why the club’s fortunes have improved on the pitch.
After an inconsistent first half of the season, United are unbeaten in the nine games Fernandes has featured in since his £47 million ($58 million) move from Sporting Lisbon.
In the Premier League, United are unbeaten in five games and up to fifth place, firmly in the battle for Champions League places.
The midfielder has scored three goals and made four assists.
“I see the same team from one month ago,” the Portugal international told Sky Sports. “I think we are the same and have a lot of hunger to win, to give a lot, to do better and better in every game.
“In the last month, we’ve had a lot of really good games and I think we can talk about a new start after Bruno, but it’s not about Bruno, it’s about the team.”
The 25-year-old said he was a different player from his teammates.
“Everyone has a different mold to play,” he said. “Maybe I take more risks, maybe other players don’t take as many, maybe I shoot more, some players pass more, some of the players make more tackles, everyone is different in a club.”
Fernandes shone in last week’s derby victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford and got involved in a spat with opposition manager Pep Guardiola late in the game.
The pair exchanged words and Fernandes then put a finger to his lips, gesturing for Spaniard Guardiola to be quiet.

Topics: Manchester

