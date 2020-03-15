You are here

  • Home
  • Fans welcome ‘safety first’ measures as virus threatens Saudi sports events

Fans welcome ‘safety first’ measures as virus threatens Saudi sports events

Saudi women cheer during a soccer match between Al-Ahli and Al-Batin at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia January 12, 2018. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnwfp

Updated 26 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Fans welcome ‘safety first’ measures as virus threatens Saudi sports events

  • Athletes express concern and give suggestions on social media in wake of ministry decision
Updated 26 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: All sports events in Saudi Arabia have been halted because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Sports said the suspension includes the Mohammed bin Salman Football League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup playoffs.
The ministry said the suspension — which is part of the national safety measures — would go into effect on Sunday until further notice.
Events around the country have been affected by the spreading coronavirus. The Arab Club Champions Club semifinal round on Sunday in Riyadh has been called off.
Notable sports figures spoke to Arab News about their thoughts on the shutdown.
Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation, told Arab News that despite rejections he faced, his federation was the first in the Kingdom to take the action of suspending all activities when the virus first started to spread.
“I was concerned about the safety of my young players. Many of our board members asked me to wait but I insisted to go ahead. In order to keep my players in good shape, I sent coaches to the players’ home for private training.”
Reacting to the latest ministry decision to suspend sports temporarily, he said: “I was very happy to hear the action of the ministry because of the well-being of fans, players and staff. Everyone must come first during this situation.”
Ahmed Al-Rashid, chairman of the Competitions Committee at the Saudi Football League, said: “In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, the government and the officials of both the league and the cup. We can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”
Fans of all teams were quick to respond to the news. Abdulkhaliq Al-Zahrani, an Al-Hilal Football Club supporter said: “Though this suspension will affect our team’s performance as they are at the top of the table, we understand that the main concern of the government is the safety of players.”

SPEEDREAD

The coronavirus pandemic has torn up the global sporting calendar, with infections and travel restrictions forcing the cancelation or postponement of a slew of major competitions and tournaments.

Hamid Attas, a fan of Al-Ahli Football club, said: “This is the right decision. Nobody wants football canceled, we lose part of our lives and routines. But this could make a difference to thousands of people in the sports industry. Safety will always be the priority of our government.” Former and current football players gave their views on social media.
Nawaf Al-Timiat, former midfielder for the Saudi National team and Al-Hilal, posted a message to his supporters on Twitter: “We know what football means for all but understanding the suspension of their season to assess the impact of coronavirus was the right course of action by the government.”
Fahd Al-Merdasi, former international football referee, said: “It is a wise decision by our government. Ultimately, the health and the well-being of everyone is what led the ministry to issue this decision. It will impact football performance, but health is more important.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi COVID-19 COVID-19

Related

Sport
Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs
Sport
Fernandes says Manchester United revival not just down to him

Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs

Crusaders’ Leicester Faingaanuku breaks the tackle of James Dargaville and Efitusi Maafu of Sunwolves during Saturday’s Super Rugby match in Brisbane. (AFP)
Updated 12 min 49 sec ago
AP

Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs

  • All five countries have confirmed coronavirus cases
Updated 12 min 49 sec ago
AP

MELBOURNE: Super Rugby organizers have decided to suspend the competition indefinitely after the weekend’s games because New Zealand players returning home from matches overseas faced being forced into self-isolation for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SANZAAR, the body that runs Super Rugby, said the tournament would be off for the “foreseeable future” with only seven of 18 rounds of the regular season completed.
The decision was prompted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that people entering the country from trips overseas, including returning New Zealand citizens, would have to self-isolate for 14 days from midnight Sunday. Only travelers from a handful of Pacific Island nations were exempted.
That decision would make the cross-border Super Rugby competition untenable, with the tournament featuring teams from five nations, including five teams from New Zealand.
Teams from Australia, Japan, South Africa and Argentina also play in Super Rugby, which runs from January to June. All five countries have confirmed coronavirus cases.
“The safety and welfare of the public, our players and other stakeholders is paramount and as previously stated we were always going to abide by government and health authority instructions on the issue of COVID-19 containment,” SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos said.
There were still three games in the round to be played when the suspension announcement came — in South Africa, Argentina and Australia. The matches in South Africa and Australia went ahead but the match in Buenos Aires between Argentina’s Jaguares and New Zealand’s Highlanders was cancelled.
The Highlanders will not be able to return to New Zealand before the midnight Sunday deadline, meaning players, coaches and support staff will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Topics: Super Rugby

Related

Sport
Fernandes says Manchester United revival not just down to him
Sport
IPL cricket season will be shortened, says Ganguly

Latest updates

Fans welcome ‘safety first’ measures as virus threatens Saudi sports events
Super Rugby in jeopardy due to travel curbs
Fernandes says Manchester United revival not just down to him
Philippines ‘not under martial law’ as troops guard Manila lockdown
IPL cricket season will be shortened, says Ganguly

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.