Saudi desert offers respite from virus lockdown

The site offers stunning views of the valley below, a lush grove of acacia trees teeming with wildlife. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 March 2020
Reuters

  • Corona is negative, but the positive is that this place is full of people, says rescue volunteer of the Edge of the World
JABAL FIHRAYN: As Saudi Arabia suspended international flights and shuttered entertainment venues this weekend over coronavirus fears, locals and residents once again turned to wide-open desert spaces for recreation, including the breathtaking “Edge of the World.”

There has been a surge of interest in getaways to the rugged desert just outside the capital Riyadh, guides say.
Those seeking isolation away from home can make the two-hour drive northwest from the capital Riyadh to the Edge of the World site, where 300-meter-high cliffs offer expansive desert vistas.
Described as a “window framed by rock,” the site offers stunning views of the valley below, a lush grove of acacia trees teeming with wildlife and vegetation.
“I came to enjoy trail hiking because many places are closed: Cinemas, public spaces and we cannot travel,” Khalid Al-Harbi, a Saudi from the Eastern Province, told Reuters.
Sarah, a Briton living in Riyadh, said the metropolis had gone quiet nowadays. “But here is an incredible place to come, lots of fresh air, you’re outside. There are lots of people here but there’s such a lot of space,” she said.

Saudi Arabia has reported 118 coronavirus cases but no deaths. It suspended the Umrah pilgrimage and locked down its eastern Qatif region where many infections are located.
The authorities have shuttered sports, entertainment and wedding halls, asked people to avoid shaking hands, and urged the population of 30 million to limit their movements.
Buses and 4x4s transport families and young people to the desert site for a day of trekking and a campfire barbecue with music, dancing and waterpipes. The cliffs, officially known as Jabal Fihrayn, overlook ancient caravan trade routes.
The cliffs in the areas were formed as a result of the tectonic movement of the Arabian plate toward the northeast because of the spread of the Red Sea rift situated 1,000 km to the west of Tuwaiq.
“Corona is negative, but the positive is that this place is full of people,” said Abdulrahman Edres, who knows the area well as a rescue volunteer.

Qassim region steps up preventive measures against coronavirus

SPA

  • Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal urges citizens and residents to follow its health instructions and guidelines
BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chaired a meeting on preventive measures against coronavirus in the region on Sunday. 

He was briefed through a live broadcast on the progress and preventive measures taken by quarantine centers including Prince Naif bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Buraidah Central Hospital, and King Saud Hospital in Unaizah among others.

Prince Faisal stressed that the Saudi government had mobilized all its resources to fight the pandemic, and that the role of citizens and residents was to follow its health instructions and guidelines.

Prince Faisal said: “We are meeting around the clock to implement the directions of the leadership, and continuously coordinate to raise the degree of prevention, stay updated on news from the quarantine centers in the region, address suspected cases, and take all the necessary measures to protect ourselves from this disease.”

He added that what the Kingdom had done thus far had helped halt the spread of the pandemic. Prince Faisal urged everyone in the region to avoid gatherings, use preventive methods, and implement health instructions provided by the authorities.

He also thanked the “heroic” employees of the Saudi healthcare sector for their remarkable efforts that had set a great example for the rest of the nation in combating the pandemic.

 

 

