US hip hop star Jay Electronica releases new album with track list entirely in Arabic

DUBAI: Roc Nation signee Jay Electronica’s highly-anticipated debut album “Written Testimony” is finally here. Ahead of its release, Apple Music shared the album track list over the weekend, with the song titles written entirely in Arabic.

Boasting ten songs, including features with Travis Scott, The Dream and Jay Z, the track list includes songs that translate to “All praise to Allah,” “Fruit of the Soul,” and “The never ending story.”

The 43-year-old rapper’s debut album comes more than a decade after he first burst onto the hip hop scene.

The New Orleans native first rose to prominence in 2007 with his mixtape “Act I” Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge).”

Last month, he announced that the new album was done after recording for “40 days and 40 nights.”

The artist’s decision to incorporate the Arabic script into his album artwork serves as a nod to his Muslim faith. Arabic terms and phrases also appear throughout the album, including in “Ghost of Soulja Slim,” where the artist raps “But all praise due to Allah Subhanahu wa ta'ala/I put on for my nation like I'm King T'Challa.”

Shortly after the release of the hotly-anticipated album, the artist took to his Instagram to thank fans for their support. “Thank you to everyone for all the support and love. May Allah bless you all. As Salaam Alaikum,” he wrote.