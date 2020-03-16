US hip hop star Jay Electronica releases new album with track list entirely in Arabic

You are here

Jay Electronica’s highly-anticipated debut album “Written Testimony” is finally here. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Roc Nation signee Jay Electronica’s highly-anticipated debut album “Written Testimony” is finally here. Ahead of its release, Apple Music shared the album track list over the weekend, with the song titles written entirely in Arabic.

Boasting ten songs, including features with Travis Scott, The Dream and Jay Z, the track list includes songs that translate to “All praise to Allah,” “Fruit of the Soul,” and “The never ending story.”

The 43-year-old rapper’s debut album comes more than a decade after he first burst onto the hip hop scene.

The New Orleans native first rose to prominence in 2007 with his mixtape “Act I” Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge).”

Last month, he announced that the new album was done after recording for “40 days and 40 nights.”

The artist’s decision to incorporate the Arabic script into his album artwork serves as a nod to his Muslim faith. Arabic terms and phrases also appear throughout the album, including in “Ghost of Soulja Slim,” where the artist raps “But all praise due to Allah Subhanahu wa ta'ala/I put on for my nation like I'm King T'Challa.”

Shortly after the release of the hotly-anticipated album, the artist took to his Instagram to thank fans for their support. “Thank you to everyone for all the support and love. May Allah bless you all. As Salaam Alaikum,” he wrote. 

The Lebanese designer launched her accessories label in 2017. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Amal Clooney’s younger sister Tala Alamuddin launched her accessories label Totally Tala in 2017, with a strong focus on bold, bohemian tote bags, belts and shoulder-sweeping earrings. Now the brand has added face masks to its stylish repertoire of accessories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lebanese-British designer, who is based in Singapore, is selling the masks, which come in denim, camouflage and leopard print designs, on the brand’s website, alongside a zippered pouch made for stashing hand sanitizer and tissues.

“Let’s face it all together. In our unpredictable world, where battling the elements is an everyday concern, we've got you covered with Le Masque, the specifically designed face mask that offers comfort with flair,” wrote the designer before adding that a portion of the proceeds from the $30 item will be donated to The Red Cross Singapore “in support of those directly affected by the coronavirus.”

“Our zippered pouch “The Sanity Stasher” provides a quick and stylish carrying solution for le masque, your tissues, hand sanitizer and more,” she added.

