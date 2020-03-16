Surge in Malaysia, Brunei coronavirus cases linked to religious event

You are here

Muslims gather at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Getty Images)
Updated 16 March 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Malaysia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia 
  • Singapore bars entry for people with recent travel history to France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Iran, South Korea and China
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Health Ministry announced that 190 people had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the highest number of infections reported in a day in the country. Most of the cases are linked to a mass religious gathering held at a mosque on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur last month.
The new infections bring Malaysia’s total to 428, the highest number of reported coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. 
“Based on early investigation, most of the new cases are linked to the Tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling Mosque,” Health Minister Dr. Adham Baba said in a statement on Sunday.
It is estimated that 16,000 people arrived in Kuala Lumpur for the four-day religious event in late February, some of them from neighboring Singapore and Brunei.
Malaysian health authorities are trying to track down 14,500 nationals who attended the event.
The ministry has called on them and their close contacts to undergo virus testing and self-quarantine for 14 days.
On Thursday, the minister said that all mass gatherings should be avoided due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Gatherings of more than 50 people are considered a mass gathering, so the public should avoid them,” he said.
A day later, however, more than 30,000 people participated in a Hindu event, the Floating Chariot Festival in Penang state.
Stricter measures have been imposed by Malaysia’s neighbors.
Brunei announced on Sunday that it is barring its citizens from traveling out of the country as the number of persons infected with the coronavirus has reached 50.
Most of the cases are related to the Kuala Lumpur Tabligh event. Authorities have also requested mass gatherings be avoided and events such as weddings be held at home with a limited number of guests.
Singapore has suspended Friday prayers and closed all mosques for disinfection. It has also tightened its border control measures.
All new visitors who had visited France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Iran, South Korea or mainland China within the last 14 days will not be allowed transit and entry into Singapore.

No coronavirus among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh: WHO

SHEHAB SUMON

  • Although the camps are cramped with limited access to clean water, no coronavirus cases have been reported among refugees or aid workers
  • Aid agencies have been raising awareness among members of the Rohingya community about personal and food hygiene measures to avoid infection
DHAKA: No coronavirus cases have been reported among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh despite overcrowding at their camps in Cox’s Bazar, World Health Organization (WHO) officials in Dhaka told Arab News.

More than a million Rohingya refugees are living in 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar district in southeastern Bangladesh.

Most of them fled neighboring Myanmar following a brutal military crackdown in August 2017. 

Although the camps are cramped with limited access to clean water, no coronavirus cases have been reported among refugees or aid workers tending to them, and no one has been quarantined, WHO officials said. Emergency preparedness measures in Cox’s Bazar have been in place for several weeks.

“There’s a global shortage of supplies for coronavirus preparedness and response,” WHO Bangladesh spokesman Catalin Bercaru told Arab News.

“Coordination among partners is underway on having supplies stocked to be made available as and when required.”

Besides emergency medical teams, more than 100 national and international partners are supporting the health sector in Cox’s Bazar, Bercaru said.

Health officials are ready to immediately isolate people showing coronavirus symptoms, said Louise Donovan, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokeswoman in Cox’s Bazar.

“If a person is believed to have contracted coronavirus, they’ll be kept in an isolated area until they can be safely transported to a designated isolation unit in a pre-identified facility,” she told Arab News.

Aid agencies have been raising awareness among members of the Rohingya community about personal and food hygiene measures to avoid infection.

“More than 1,400 refugee community health volunteers work within the camps to ensure key messages are shared regularly with the refugee population. These include systematic health prevention and promotion messages,” Donovan said.

“More than 400 protection community outreach workers will also support message dissemination, as well as other volunteers and community leaders.”

Donovan said communication is ongoing through radio, volunteers and community leaders. So far, eight people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Bangladesh, according to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.

People in Saudi Arabia rushing to buy face masks amid coronavirus fears

