Kuwaiti fashion star Fouz Al-Fahad weds in intimate ceremony

Kuwaiti fashion influencer Fouz Al-Fahad got married in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday. (Instagram)
Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s official, Kuwaiti fashion influencer Fouz Al-Fahad is married. The 29-year-old announced her engagement and marriage to Kuwaiti businessman Abdullatif Ahmed Abdullatif Al-Sarraf on Instagram on Tuesday.

“17.03.2020: The day you made me the happiest woman in the world,” she wrote alongside an image taken during her Katb El-Kitab ceremony (the traditional Islamic section of the wedding festivities) which took place on Tuesday night. The bride chronicled the lavish ceremony with her devoted fans via pictures and videos on her Snapchat account.


For the occasion, she wore a flowy, white, belted Elie Saab jumpsuit that featured caped sleeves and a V-neckline. She adorned the ensemble with $755,400 worth of Cartier jewelry gifted to her by her new husband, paired with her square-cut diamond engagement ring. 



17.03.2020 The day you made me the happiest woman in the world

Meanwhile her long, chocolate tresses were left loose and styled in romantic brushed-out waves swept to one side. 

The newlywed opted for glamorous makeup in the form of thick, emphasized eyebrows and a dramatic smokey eye paired with brow-skimming eyelashes. A dusting of russet powder along the hollows of her cheeks gave her a radiant glow and her look was finished with a swipe of nude lipstick.


Al-Fahad’s comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, including Lebanese blogger Lana El-Sahely who wrote “Alf mabrouk baby girl! So happy for you.”  Iraqi fashion influencer Deema Al-Asadi wrote: “Congratulations beautiful. So happy for you my love.”


While the influencer and her new husband are married under Islamic law, news of an upcoming wedding celebration has yet to be announced, though Al-Fahad revealed that a lot of the couple’s plans were abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe.


“We had a lot of plans prepared that we had to cancel because we have to abide by the country’s laws and, of course, we want everyone’s safety,” she said in a Snapchat video. 


In recent weeks, Kuwait has enforced a string of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infectious disease, including the banning of mass gatherings.

In compliance with the new rules, the influencer decided to only celebrate with family and her closest friends.

“I really wanted to celebrate this day, which is hopefully going to be the most important day of my life and the first day of my new life with, I’m not going to say my followers, but my family and friends,” she said.

