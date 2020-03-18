You are here

  • Home
  • Virus-hit British cruise ship docks in Cuba

Virus-hit British cruise ship docks in Cuba

1 / 2
The British cruise ship MS Braemar docked, after it was stranded for more than a week in the Caribbean due to several confirmed cases of COVID-19, in the Port of Mariel, Cuba. (Reuters)
2 / 2
The British cruise ship MS Braemar docked, after it was stranded for more than a week in the Caribbean due to several confirmed cases of COVID-19, in the Port of Mariel, Cuba. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jebpd

Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

Virus-hit British cruise ship docks in Cuba

  • The MS Braemar has more than 1,000 people aboard including five confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 50 people in isolation
  • The ship operated by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and carrying 682 passengers and 381 crew docked at 7:00 am (1100 GMT) in the Port of Mariel
Updated 18 March 2020
AFP

MARIEL, Cuba: A British cruise ship that was turned away from Barbados and the Bahamas over coronavirus infections docked in Cuba on Wednesday.
The MS Braemar has more than 1,000 people aboard including five confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 50 people in isolation due to showing flu-like symptoms.
The ship operated by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines and carrying 682 passengers and 381 crew docked at 7:00 am (1100 GMT) in the Mariel industrial port 45 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital Havana, AFP reporters at the scene said.
Cuba’s government had agreed to allow the ship to dock for “humanitarian reasons.”
“We are very grateful to the Cuban government for swiftly enabling this operation and for their close co-operation to make sure it could be successful,” said British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.
After disembarking, the passengers and crew will be taken to Havana’s Jose Marti international airport before they are transported to Britain in four planes.
“We’ve applied all the measures for a secure, hospitable and rapid transfer of the ship’s passengers and crew,” foreign ministry head of press, Juan Antonio Fernandez said on Tuesday.
According to the Fred Olsen Internet page, those that have contracted the virus and those displaying flu-like symptoms, alongside their families, will be repatriated on a separate flight with “medical professionals available.”
On arrival they will be obliged to “self-isolate for 14 days.”
“Any guests who are considered not to be well enough to fly will be offered support and medical treatment in Cuba,” the UK-based but Norwegian-owned company added.
Cuba has recorded just seven coronavirus cases but unlike much of the rest of Latin America has so far kept its borders open.
The Caribbean island nation is largely reliant on tourism revenue.

Topics: cuba MS Braemar coronavirus

Related

World
Dublin’s Croke Park stadium is now virus drive-thru testing site
World
Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Refugees in limbo at Turkish-Greek border

Updated 19 March 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Refugees in limbo at Turkish-Greek border

Updated 19 March 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As the EU sealed off its borders to try to prevent the aggressive spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the 10,000 refugees amassed along the Turkish-Greek border are bearing the human cost.

The leaders of Turkey, Germany, France, and Britain discussed the latest situation in Syria’s rebel-held northern province of Idlib and the situation of refugees on the border of Turkey and Greece at a televised meeting on Tuesday. Thousands of refugees flocked to the border after Ankara announced that it would no longer stop them from reaching to Europe.

But no further detail was given to the public about the decisions taken at the tele-summit, leaving the refugee issue in limbo.

According to Kenneth Roth, executive director at Human Rights Watch, the real issue is not the current number of asylum seekers at the Turkish-Greek border, shameful as it is that Greece is ripping up its legal obligations to let them submit their asylum claims by violently returning them to Turkey, all with an acquiescent nod from the EU.

“The real issue is whether three-to-four million civilians in Syria’s Idlib province will soon join them. That depends on whether the European powers put tough pressure on Putin — meaning the threat of targeted sanctions on the top Russian officials involved — if he suspends the current cease-fire in Idlib as he has done countless times in the past,” he told Arab News.

Turkey already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, and is unwilling to take in more.

According to Roth, the only way to prevent a mass exodus from Idlib, after any potential indiscriminate bombardment of civilians, is with tough, targeted pressure on Putin now.

“The summit participants didn’t speak publicly about this central issue. I certainly hope it dominated their private conversation,” he said.

Dr. Christina Bache, visiting fellow at London School of Economics and Political Science, said that the tele-summit between Turkey, France, and Germany on Tuesday failed to result in a coherent strategy to address the war in Syria or the humanitarian implications of the war.

“The EU and Turkey’s failure to pursue a principled human-rights approach to migration management has once again been on display this past month. Turkey’s governing Justice and Development Party will likely continue to exploit rising anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe coupled with growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of political opportunism,” she told Arab News.

For its part, Bache said, the EU will likely continue to export migration management to third countries despite their authoritarian tendencies, justify the securitization of migration, and disperse additional funding to stem irregular migration rather than address the root causes of the phenomenon.

According to Bache, Syrians have borne the brunt of an increasingly authoritarian Turkey, its deteriorating relationship with the EU, and the EU’s failure to address its institutional deficiencies in migration management.

“The humanitarian situation in Idlib is catastrophic. Nearly one million people have been displaced by the fighting and require immediate humanitarian aid. The current cease-fire should hold and humanitarian organizations should be allowed into the area to meet the needs of civilians,” she said.

Topics: China Coronavirus Greece Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border
World
Leaders shut Europe’s borders to fight outbreak

Latest updates

Oil prices plunge again to lowest in 20 years
Amman to close all its borders: Jordan army
Refugees in limbo at Turkish-Greek border
French police impose over 4,000 fines for violating lockdown rules
Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.