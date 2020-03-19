You are here

Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise

1 / 8
2 / 8
3 / 8
4 / 8
5 / 8
6 / 8
7 / 8
8 / 8
Short Url

https://arab.news/n328m

Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise

  • Under lockdown, only the cars of some professionals, police, and diplomats are seen in the streets
Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: After French President Emmanuel Macron tightened measures aimed at combating the coronavirus and imposed restrictions on the movement of the population, Paris has become a ghost town.

The usual groups of pedestrians, fearing the large fines they might face, are nowhere to be seen. Only the cars of some professionals, the police, and diplomats are seen in the streets. As for public transport, the situation is similar. Buses are almost empty with the exception of a small number of passengers, many of whom are wearing masks.

Arab News wanted to know how Arab diplomatic missions were functioning under such unusual circumstances and was able to interview three Arab ambassadors: The representative of the Arab League, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, the Ambassador of Egypt Ehab Badawi, and the Ambassador of the UAE Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmed.

“The Arab League’s offices are closed in accordance with the recommendations of the French president but we still have the change-over of employees to control. As for me, I am working from home,” Assaker said.

Badawi said that his embassy is closed temporarily and that everyone is working from home. Regarding Egyptians wishing to return home, he told us that there would be a final flight leaving on Wednesday. After that, all Egyptian airports will be closed from Thursday until March 31.

As for French nationals in Egypt wishing to return home, there are two elements to consider: The flight they will take back home and the authorization they need from the authorities on-site in order to leave.

Concerning the authorization, all foreigners are allowed to go back to their countries but only Egyptians with a French residence card will be able to return to France. The French residence card is equivalent to French nationality regarding the holder’s return to France; those with only a Schengen visa will not, however, be allowed into France. “We have a final flight expected to arrive tomorrow from Egypt,” said Badawi, “and that flight will be the last one from France to Egypt.”

According to Badawi, there are 250,000 registered Egyptians working in France but there is also an unknown number of unregistered Egyptians. “We have asked Egypt Air to change the aircraft because there are a lot of Egyptian students who want to go home. We had an aircraft of 145 seats for which Egypt Air substituted a 300-seat aircraft to repatriate the maximum number of Egyptian nationals.”

“The embassy was closed in line with the laws and measures taken by our host country,” UAE Ambassador Al-Ahmed told Arab News. “Two weeks ago, we reduced our work schedule, while also adopting a working- from-home policy. After the latest measures, however, we decided to close, though remaining available to assist any Emirati national facing an emergency. Consular activity stopped a week earlier because the French side halted its activities and people just stopped coming.”

“The growing concern due to the virus certainly made us advise our citizens to return home to the UAE. Up to now, there are still flights but this also depends on the country where the airline companies are located. 

“I can confirm that the majority of Emirati citizens who were in France have gone back home. We have a small number of sick Emiratis in French hospitals who, for health reasons, are unable to return. Emirati students enrolled in French universities went home because the universities closed and the courses are now being delivered online. 

“As for me, I am working from home and I hold video conferences with other diplomats as we search for ways to solve the problems between our nationals and the airline companies,” Al-Ahmed said.

Topics: Paris

Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE

Updated 34 min 50 sec ago
Jeff Sung

Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE

  • South Korea hails shipment as key global cooperation in combating pandemic
Updated 34 min 50 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korea has exported 51,000 coronavirus medical kits to the UAE as part of efforts to help the Middle East country fight the deadly pandemic.

President Moon Jae-in’s Blue House office announced on Tuesday that the kits, used for collecting, storing and transporting bodily samples to laboratories for testing, had been dispatched in emergency shipments.

“Virus diagnosis requires two kinds of devices, one for testing and the other for specimen collection,” a Blue House spokesman said. “What we exported to the UAE was the second one.”

He added that South Korea had also sent out testing and sampling kits to 17 other countries around the world.

Amid the global spread of the COVID-19 disease, South Korea has received global attention for its rapid testing regime that is behind a lower-than-average mortality rate. As of Wednesday, the east Asian country’s infection caseload stood at 8,413 with 84 fatalities. 

The spokesman said that the shipment of the medical kits, which arrived in the UAE earlier this week, was part of “important international cooperation” on the outbreak. “I believe this kind of export marks a turning point at which we’re playing a role in helping foreign countries fight the deadly virus.”

With more kits still required, the UAE government had been in talks with South Korean companies over a potential long-term contract for additional orders, he added, referring to a strategic partnership between Seoul and Abu Dhabi.

“The (South Korean) foreign ministry has received a number of requests from others countries to support their efforts to fight the virus, but the first and foremost consideration for us is that any shipment should not affect domestic supply,” the spokesman said.

South Korea has emerged as a sign of hope and a model to emulate as the number of virus cases and deaths continued to soar in European countries, particularly Italy, Spain and France.

Seoul’s success in tackling the coronavirus has been attributed to its highly organized and innovative testing program, combined with extensive efforts to isolate infected people and trace and quarantine their contacts.

After the rapid spread of COVID-19 last month in the southeastern region of Daegu, the country adopted fast food-style drive-thru testing sites, making the process safer and faster.

The country has tested more than 270,000 people, which amounts to at least 5,200 tests per 1 million inhabitants, more than any other country except for Bahrain, according to the Worldometer website.

The US has so far carried out 74 tests per 1 million inhabitants, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.

Topics: South Korea China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures
Business & Economy
IMF rejects Maduro’s bid for emergency loan to fight virus

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy thanks Saudi health officials, updates British nationals on COVID-19
Paris becomes a ghost town as coronavirus cases rise
Seoul exports 51,000 virus medical kits to the UAE
Saudi Arabia’s gym  owners urge everyone  to keep fit  at home 
Houthi court sentences 19 army officers to death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.