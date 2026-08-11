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Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’

Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’
Buildings of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters reflect in doors with the agency's logo during the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria on June 13, 2025. (AFP)
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Updated 11 August 2026 10:50
Reuters
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Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’

Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’
Updated 11 August 2026 10:50
Reuters
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Syria’s Atomic Energy Commission ​has said that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy ‌Agency will ‌visit ​the ‌country ⁠to ​announce “significant progress.”
Axios ⁠reported on Monday that IAEA would soon ⁠remove nuclear material ‌stored ‌at ​a ‌clandestine site ‌in Syria after the administration of US ‌President Donald Trump reached understandings with ⁠Syria ⁠and Israel. The report cited Israeli and US officials. 

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria IAEA

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