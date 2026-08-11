Syria’s Atomic Energy Commission has said that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the country to announce “significant progress.”
Axios reported on Monday that IAEA would soon remove nuclear material stored at a clandestine site in Syria after the administration of US President Donald Trump reached understandings with Syria and Israel. The report cited Israeli and US officials.
Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’
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Updated 11 August 2026 10:50
Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’
Syria’s Atomic Energy Commission has said that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit the country to announce “significant progress.”