Syria says IAEA delegation will visit to announce ‘significant progress’

Syria’s Atomic Energy Commission ​has said that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy ‌Agency will ‌visit ​the ‌country ⁠to ​announce “significant progress.”

Axios ⁠reported on Monday that IAEA would soon ⁠remove nuclear material ‌stored ‌at ​a ‌clandestine site ‌in Syria after the administration of US ‌President Donald Trump reached understandings with ⁠Syria ⁠and Israel. The report cited Israeli and US officials.