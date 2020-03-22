You are here

Pakistan Resolution Day: Pakistan: An attractive tourist destination

Pakistan has a huge potential for tourism due to its picturesque scenery, cultural diversity and unique hospitality. (Supplied)
Updated 23 March 2020
M. Arshad Munir

  • Country emerging as one of world’s most exciting travel destinations
From the mighty stretches of the Karakorum mountain range in the north to the vast sandy delta of the Indus River in the south, Pakistan is a land of breathtaking nature and adventure. Skiing, trekking, white water rafting, mountain and desert jeep safaris, trout fishing and bird watching are just a few of the activities that entice nature lovers to the country.

Northern Pakistan is endowed with some of the most magnificent geographic features in the world. It is here that the three great mountain ranges of the Karakoram, Hindukush and Himalayas meet.
Pakistan has a huge potential for tourism due to its picturesque scenery, cultural diversity and unique hospitality, but it has long remained untapped due to negative impressions regarding security conditions in the country.
Pakistan has triumphed over this obstacle, however, and various international magazines have mentioned it as one of their top tourism destinations of 2020. The country is keen to market itself as a safe tourist destination and promote its image at the international level.

Pakistan’s latest visa policies, including the introduction of the E-visa and on-arrival visa facilitation for certain countries, have meant that acquiring a visa is now easier than ever.

Last year in April, Pakistan held the Pakistan Tourism Summit where local and international social media influencers and travel bloggers were invited to share their experiences of their travels in Pakistan. Another such summit is planned for 2020. In the last five years, Pakistan has seen a tremendous 700 percent increase in foreigners visiting the country.
Pakistan’s latest visa policies, including the introduction of the E-visa and on-arrival visa facilitation for certain countries, have meant that acquiring a visa is now easier than ever.  It is expected that more visitors will come to Pakistan in light of these developments. Due to an improved security environment, Pakistan is emerging as a regional economic hub and one of the world’s most exciting travel destinations. Both the US and UK have recently changed their travel advisories for the country based on a wide-ranging assessment of its security situation.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, went on a five-day visit to Pakistan in October 2019. The visit was a landmark success, and the prince referred to the country as a “key partner and friend.”

Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

  • Public health agency Robert Koch Institute warned that the actual number was likely higher
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 22,672 and 86 people have died from the disease, a tally by public health agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Monday.
That compares with 18,610 cases and 55 deaths on Sunday, when RKI warned that the actual number was likely higher as not all local health authorities had submitted their figures over the weekend.

