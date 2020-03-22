Pakistan Resolution Day: We express unshakable support with Kashmiris

You are here

Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan
Updated 23 March 2020
March 23rd is an important landmark in the history of our nation. It was on this day in 1940 when the historic Lahore Resolution was passed, which united the Muslims of the subcontinent for a greater objective. The Muslims of the subcontinent through their collective will expressed unwavering resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could lead their lives in accordance with their own religion, traditions, values and culture. Today, we pay homage to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and all the other great leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.
Today we also express unshakable support with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communication blockade for over seven months. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistan will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them and will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support for their legitimate right of self-determination.
My countrymen and women, these days the world is facing the severe outbreak of coronavirus. Very rarely a calamity has such a worldwide impact as we are witnessing today. Nations have to go through difficult times but only with unity they sail through. We Pakistanis also need to stand united to fight this pandemic. It is the responsibility of all segments of society, including Ulema, the media and political leaders to play their due role in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the virus.
Doctors and health workers are the first line of defense in this crisis and the nation salutes them for their unrelenting and selfless endeavors. We also laud our Law Enforcement Agencies for their untiring services. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant us the strength to overcome the challenges.
Let us express our firm resolve to continue the legacy and heritage bequeathed to us by our founding fathers and by following in their footsteps to make our country a cradle of peace, progress and stability. Pakistan Paindabad!

Dr. Arif Alvi
President of Pakistan

Germany reports 22,672 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 22,672 and 86 people have died from the disease, a tally by public health agency Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Monday.
That compares with 18,610 cases and 55 deaths on Sunday, when RKI warned that the actual number was likely higher as not all local health authorities had submitted their figures over the weekend.

