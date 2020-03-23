You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi justice ministry launches interactive manual for access to electronic services

Saudi justice ministry launches interactive manual for access to electronic services

The electronic services can be accessed on najiz.sa
Short Url

https://arab.news/j29wm

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi justice ministry launches interactive manual for access to electronic services

  • Services are offered in Arabic and English on the ministry’s telephone service 1950
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice has launched an interactive manual to access 120 electronic services.

The manual includes guidance for accessing services in all of the ministry’s sectors: Judiciary, enforcement and verification.

The manual was launched to enhance remote access to judicial services amid measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ministry said that its electronic services can be accessed on najiz.sa and its application for smart devices, as well as the verification application, to complete documentation procedures during or outside official office hours through certified notaries.

Services are offered in Arabic and English on the ministry’s telephone service 1950, or via email or on social media platforms.

The ministry said people within the Kingdom can call on 1950 and 920001950 has been reserved for those living abroad. They can also email [email protected].
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Justice

Related

Saudi Arabia
Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases: health ministry

Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  

Updated 12 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  

  • Business owners step in to help Saudi health ministry battle pandemic
Updated 12 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Seven high-end hotels have been offered to Saudi health authorities for possible use as isolation areas for people infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), which represents business owners and investors in the city, announced the move as part of a drive to help the Kingdom’s fight against the pandemic.

MCCI Chairman Hisham bin Mohammed Kaaki said that the chamber has also placed its Al-Sabeen Building at the disposal of health authorities.

As part of the initiative, the MCCI is providing services and discounts for security staff and health workers in Makkah, in cooperation with commercial stores, institutions and companies, in recognition of their efforts during the crisis.

The chamber has prepared a survey for members to identify the challenges the private sector is facing as a result of the pandemic.

Ismat bin Abdul Karim Ma’atouq, MCCI designated secretary-general, said that the survey will highlight the needs of the private sector, as well as the negative effects of coronavirus precautionary measures, so that authorities can develop effective solutions.

The chamber is leading a movement encouraging the business sector and Saudi people to follow the advice of health authorities to curb the outbreak. This includes staying at home, avoiding gatherings and following hygiene protocols, Ma’atouq said.

MCCI staff are working online around the clock to provide services for the business sector and beneficiaries.

Ma’atouq said that the MCCI has been contributing socially as well as raising awareness to combat the pandemic.

He praised business people who responded to the emergency appeal by agreeing to provide discounts for security staff and health workers in Makkah.   
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Coronavirus Makkah

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 51 new coronavirus cases: health ministry
Saudi Arabia
Silence falls across Saudi Arabia’s major cities as coronavirus curfew takes effect

Latest updates

Saudi justice ministry launches interactive manual for access to electronic services
Turkey dismisses eight more pro-Kurdish mayors
Algeria imposes curfew in capital
Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  
Healthy in your house: Saudi health insurance council launches ‘stay home’ campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.