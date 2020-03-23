Saudi justice ministry launches interactive manual for access to electronic services

RIYADH: The Ministry of Justice has launched an interactive manual to access 120 electronic services.

The manual includes guidance for accessing services in all of the ministry’s sectors: Judiciary, enforcement and verification.

The manual was launched to enhance remote access to judicial services amid measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ministry said that its electronic services can be accessed on najiz.sa and its application for smart devices, as well as the verification application, to complete documentation procedures during or outside official office hours through certified notaries.

Services are offered in Arabic and English on the ministry’s telephone service 1950, or via email or on social media platforms.

The ministry said people within the Kingdom can call on 1950 and 920001950 has been reserved for those living abroad. They can also email [email protected].

