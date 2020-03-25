You are here

  • Home
  • Moscow bans events, closes most shops to curb coronavirus spread

Moscow bans events, closes most shops to curb coronavirus spread

A worker sprays disinfectant in a metro train due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia on March 25, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95p7v

Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

Moscow bans events, closes most shops to curb coronavirus spread

Updated 25 March 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow introduced a raft of new measures on Wednesday aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, including a temporary ban on holding any public events and the suspension of free public transport for the over 65s, the city’s mayor said on his website.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said food shops, banks and household services would remain open.
Russia has reported 658 coronavirus cases, 410 of them in Moscow.

Topics: China Coronavirus Moscow Russia

Related

World
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
Business & Economy
Russian alliance against coronavirus announced

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus

Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus

Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Steven Dick, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday, it said in a statement. He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December, according to a biography published on the UK government’s website.

Latest updates

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus
Genes that helped our Arabian ancestors to survive could now be killing us
Saudi Arabia records second coronavirus death
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 683 in a day, lifting total death toll to 7,503
UK will have coronavirus testing kits ready in days, health official says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.