You are here

  • Home
  • Oman reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 20 recoveries

Oman reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 20 recoveries

26 cases of local transmissions were recorded in the fourth week due to contact with previous cases. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjxyz

Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

Oman reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 20 recoveries

  • Oman’s health ministry also reported the recovery of 20 patients
  • More than 3,000 patients have been tested for the new coronavirus
Updated 26 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 109, Omani press reported on Thursday.
Oman’s health ministry also reported the recovery of 20 patients.
“Our goal was to achieve a slowdown in the spread of infections and this is what we were able to do,” the health ministry said in statement.
Seven out of the 109 cases are in intensive care unit, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, the ministry said more than 3,000 patients have been tested for the new coronavirus.
“We have received more than 3,000 checks since the beginning of the discovery of the first case in the Sultanate of Covid-19,” Dr. Amina Jardaniah, the Director of the Central Public Health Laboratories Department, said.
The Ministry also said there were no record of local transmission in the first three weeks. But 26 cases of local transmissions were recorded in the fourth week due to contact with previous cases.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

World
Malaysia reports 235 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily jump
Middle-East
Iran government grossly under-reporting coronavirus cases, deaths: Radio Farda

Lebanon’s police clear protest camps in Beirut as coronavirus curfew takes effect

Updated 28 March 2020
Arab News

Lebanon’s police clear protest camps in Beirut as coronavirus curfew takes effect

  • Coronavirus has so far killed eight people and infected 391
  • The protest camps have been a permanent fixture in Downtown Beirut since anti-government protests
Updated 28 March 2020
Arab News

Lebanese riot police cleared dozens of protesters camps in Downtown Beirut on Friday evening as the country’s curfew measures came into effect, local media reported.

Protestors told local media, The Daily Star, that police came at 6:30 p.m. without any warning and told them to leave immediately.

“When people refused, they attacked and destroyed every tent,” one protester told the daily.

The protest camps have been a permanent fixture in Downtown Beirut since nationwide anti-government protests erupted on Oct. 17 last year.

Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad said on Thursday that the coronavirus lockdown measures would be extended by an additional two weeks and announced the introduction of a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time.

Coronavirus lockdown measures were first introduced on March 15 and were due to end by March 29 but have now been extended until April 12 as the country continues to battle against the virus. The virus has so far killed eight people and infected 391.

Topics: Lebanon coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus

Latest updates

Lebanon’s police clear protest camps in Beirut as coronavirus curfew takes effect
How to keep your skin healthy and bright while you #StayHome
Summer fashion weeks canceled amid pandemic
Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus
Libyan National Forces Alliance leader quarantined in Egypt after testing positive for coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.