Oman reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 20 recoveries

DUBAI: Oman has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 109, Omani press reported on Thursday.
Oman’s health ministry also reported the recovery of 20 patients.
“Our goal was to achieve a slowdown in the spread of infections and this is what we were able to do,” the health ministry said in statement.
Seven out of the 109 cases are in intensive care unit, the ministry added.
Meanwhile, the ministry said more than 3,000 patients have been tested for the new coronavirus.
“We have received more than 3,000 checks since the beginning of the discovery of the first case in the Sultanate of Covid-19,” Dr. Amina Jardaniah, the Director of the Central Public Health Laboratories Department, said.
The Ministry also said there were no record of local transmission in the first three weeks. But 26 cases of local transmissions were recorded in the fourth week due to contact with previous cases.
