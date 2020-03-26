You are here

Japan to require self quarantine for arrivals from Qatar, Israel and 9 other countries

Officers scan the temperatures of arriving passengers at Narita airport, Tokyo, Japan. (AFP)
  • Japan will ask travelers from seven Southeast Asian countries and some Middle Eastern and African countries to self quarantine for two weeks amid the COVID 19 crisis
  • The government also said the strengthened quarantine for travelers from China and South Korea and the visa restrictions on the two countries will be extended
TOKYO: The Japanese government said Thursday at a meeting of the newly created national headquarters on the coronavirus response, that it will ask travelers from seven Southeast Asian countries and some Middle Eastern and African countries to self quarantine for two weeks amid the COVID 19 crisis.

Visas issued in these countries, including Singapore and Israel, will be invalidated, and visa exemptions for travelers from them will be suspended.

These measures will take effect at midnight on Friday (3 p.m. GMT) and continue until the end of April.

The 14-day self-quarantine applies to arrivals from Qatar, Israel, Brunei, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Bahrain, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Countries that will be subject to the entry ban are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Vatican.

Entry by non-Japanese people who have history of being there within the past 14 days will not be approved for the time being starting at midnight on Thursday.

The government also said the strengthened quarantine for travelers from China and South Korea and the visa restrictions on the two countries will be extended to the end of April.

Topics: Japan Tokyo coronavirus

US indicts Venezuela's Maduro for 'narco-terrrorism': Justice Department

Updated 24 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

US indicts Venezuela's Maduro for 'narco-terrrorism': Justice Department

  • US indicts Venezuela's Maduro for 'narco-terrrorism'
Updated 24 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Thursday announced rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of various Venezuelan nationals, including President Nicolas Maduro who Washington aims to push out of power.
"The Department is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information related to Nicolas Maduro Moros," the State Department said in a statement. The move came as the US Justice Department announced charges against Maduro and others on narco-terrorism.

Topics: Venezuela US Nicolas Maduro narcotics

