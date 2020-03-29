You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia delivers medical aid to Syrian refugees

Saudi Arabia delivers medical aid to Syrian refugees

1 / 5
Saudi humanitarian aid center distributed medicines among Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
2 / 5
Saudi humanitarian aid center distributed medicines among Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
3 / 5
Saudi humanitarian aid center distributed medicines among Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
4 / 5
Saudi humanitarian aid center distributed medicines among Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
5 / 5
Saudi humanitarian aid center distributed medicines among Syrian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2uzsx

Updated 30 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia delivers medical aid to Syrian refugees

  • Saudi Arabia’s foreign aid efforts have always been on the rise until they hit a record in the last few years
Updated 30 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed medicines among Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in Jordan. The medical aid was also provided to 840 patients suffering from chronic diseases.  The aid delivery came in cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
The Kingdom’s foreign aid efforts have always been on the rise until they hit a record in the last few years, with the volume of Saudi aid, provided impartially to 81 countries, exceeding $86 billion between 1996 and 2018.  

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Syria

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief chief explains Saudi aid agency’s humanitarian work to global aid officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency KSRelief launches International Journal of Humanitarian Studies website

Qassim governor honors Saudi woman for medicine delivery app

Updated 25 min 47 sec ago
SPA

Qassim governor honors Saudi woman for medicine delivery app

  • Maryam bint Hamad Al-Mutairi dedicated her smartphone app to delivering medicine to people in Unaizah for free
Updated 25 min 47 sec ago
SPA

BURAIDAH: Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, the governor of Qassim, on Sunday honored citizen Maryam bint Hamad Al-Mutairi for her charitable contribution to measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Unaizah.

Al-Mutairi dedicated her smartphone app to delivering medicine to people in Unaizah for free. She has also been providing free services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including distributing hand sanitizers, masks and gloves.

The governor of Qassim praised the great work by the people of Saudi Arabia.

He also referred to the efforts of the government and the health sector to fight the pandemic, improve the efficiency of preventive measures and the quality of health care services.

Prince Faisal, joined by the director general of Qassim health affairs, Mutlaq bin Daghaim Al-Kham’ali, thanked Al-Mutairi for her great national initiative.

Al-Mutairi thanked the governor for his gesture, which reflects his keenness to keep up with the social initiatives undertaken by the people to overcome COVID-19.

She added that she aims to give back to the country that has offered her a lot, adding that it is her national duty.

 

Topics: Qassim COVID-19 China Coronavirus Saudi corona virus app

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi social work award dedicated to virus response
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities seize over 1 million illegally stored medical masks

Latest updates

Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks
Qassim governor honors Saudi woman for medicine delivery app
Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring
Egypt’s banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits
Outrage in Germany as Adidas and H&M stop rent payments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.