Saudi Arabia delivers medical aid to Syrian refugees

Qassim governor honors Saudi woman for medicine delivery app

BURAIDAH: Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, the governor of Qassim, on Sunday honored citizen Maryam bint Hamad Al-Mutairi for her charitable contribution to measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Unaizah.

Al-Mutairi dedicated her smartphone app to delivering medicine to people in Unaizah for free. She has also been providing free services to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including distributing hand sanitizers, masks and gloves.

The governor of Qassim praised the great work by the people of Saudi Arabia.

He also referred to the efforts of the government and the health sector to fight the pandemic, improve the efficiency of preventive measures and the quality of health care services.

Prince Faisal, joined by the director general of Qassim health affairs, Mutlaq bin Daghaim Al-Kham’ali, thanked Al-Mutairi for her great national initiative.

Al-Mutairi thanked the governor for his gesture, which reflects his keenness to keep up with the social initiatives undertaken by the people to overcome COVID-19.

She added that she aims to give back to the country that has offered her a lot, adding that it is her national duty.