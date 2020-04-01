You are here

Spain reports more than 100,000 coronavirus cases, new daily death toll record

Spain has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy. (Reuters)
  • Overall fatalities caused by the disease rose to 9,053 from 8,189 on Tuesday
MADRID: The number of cases of coronavirus in Spain surpassed 100,000 on Wednesday while the number of fatalities reported overnight reached a new record, the country’s health ministry said.
The number of cases rose to 102,136 on Wednesday up from 94,417 on Tuesday, the ministry said.
Overall fatalities caused by the disease rose to 9,053 from 8,189 on Tuesday. The daily death toll reached a record 864, though the increase was lower in percentage terms than during the previous days.

UK’s Prince Charles, recovered from virus, praises country's health workers

  • Prince Charles praised those on the front line in the National Health Service (NHS)
  • In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation
LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles, who has recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, praised the country’s health care workers on Wednesday and said it was a strange and distressing time for the nation.
Heir-to-the-throne Charles, 71, came out of self-isolation on Monday after suffering mild symptoms, with his office saying he was in good health.
In a video address, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation. His wife Camilla, who had tested negative, is remaining in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she develops symptoms.

 


“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed” he said.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain rose to 1,789 people, figures on Tuesday showed, a 27% increase in a day with one of the victims a 13-year-old boy with no apparent underlying health conditions.
“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” Charles said.
He also praised those on the front line in the National Health Service, saying they needed the country’s support.
“It is clearly essential, therefore, that such key people are treated with special consideration when coming off their exhausting duties and trying to do their shopping, for instance, while having to contend with constant anxiety about their own families and friends,” Charles said.

 

