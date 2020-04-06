JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday confirmed 218 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump since the first cases were announced a month ago, taking the total number of infections to 2,491, a Health Ministry official said.
Achmad Yurianto, the official, said that 11 deaths had been recorded, taking the total to 209, while 192 people had recovered.
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases
Short Url
https://arab.news/9f9h7
Updated 11 sec ago
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases
- Health official Achmad Yurianto said that 11 deaths had been recorded, taking the total to 209
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday confirmed 218 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump since the first cases were announced a month ago, taking the total number of infections to 2,491, a Health Ministry official said.