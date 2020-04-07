Premier League in spotlight as debate swirls around virus action

You are here

David de Gea
Updated 07 April 2020
AFP

  The league was last week accused by one British lawmaker of operating in a 'moral vacuum'
AFP

LONDON: Premier League clubs are facing a fierce backlash after Liverpool became the latest club to tap into public funds during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)  pandemic as players and bosses struggle to resolve a festering pay-cut row.

English top-flight clubs, among the wealthiest in the world, have come under intense scrutiny as the health crisis escalates, with government ministers warning bosses and players they should “think carefully” over their next moves.
The highest-paid Premier League players such as David de Gea and Kevin De Bruyne command mouthwatering salaries, reportedly nearing £20 million ($25 million, €23 million) a year.
Even the average salary for a Premier League footballer is more than £3 million a year, according to the 2019 Global Sports Salaries Survey.
European champions Liverpool, who recorded pre-tax profits of £42 million in February, announced their decision to furlough some nonplaying staff on Saturday, becoming the fifth Premier League club to do so.
The controversial move comes with no sign of a deal between Premier League clubs and players’ representatives on a pay cut.
Olivier Dowden, a culture and sports minister, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said people had a right to expect leadership from football.
“Clubs, players and owners should be thinking very carefully about their next steps,” he said.
“Leaving the public purse to pick up the cost of furloughing low-paid workers, while players earn millions and billionaire owners go untouched is something I know the public will rightly take a very dim view of.”
Former Liverpool stars Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore strongly criticized the move by the Premier League leaders.
Under the scheme, the British government pays 80 percent of wages. Liverpool said they would top up the remaining 20 percent.
“I don’t know of any Liverpool fan of any standing that won’t be anything other than disgusted at the club for furloughing staff,” tweeted Collymore.
Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly initially supported the move but later wrote to the club expressing concern at the negative reaction.
“We understand this is essentially an employee/employer issue, but as LFC’s recognised official supporter representatives we are concerned about the damage this is causing to our club’s reputation and values,” the group said.

Liverpool’s opponents in last year’s Champions League final, Tottenham, owned by billionaire Joe Lewis, have also opted for the furlough option, along with Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth.
Reigning champions Manchester City said they would not be using the government’s job retention scheme, with Manchester United reportedly set to follow their example.
The Premier League has been seen as lagging behind other European leagues in its response to coronavirus — in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players have agreed to pay cuts of 70 percent.
The league was last week accused by one British lawmaker of operating in a “moral vacuum” and many politicians have urged action.
The Premier League’s suggested strategy involving a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of wages, was discussed in a conference call with players’ and managers’ representatives on Saturday.

The Masters in November is better than no Masters at all

Updated 09 April 2020
AP

  • The Masters is scheduled for Nov. 12-15
  • Spring blooms will give way to fall foliage, making it a different kind of Masters
AP

NEW YORK: C.T. Pan could become a footnote in history at Augusta National. Imagine qualifying for his first Masters and then having to wait 571 days before he can hear the most understated announcement in golf.

“Fore, please. C.T. Pan now driving.”

One week after Tiger Woods slipped on a fifth green jacket, Pan won the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head to qualify for the Masters the following April.

And now April is November.

Charles Howell III has a strong bias, having grown up a few miles away from Augusta National, but he speaks for the majority when he says, “Any Masters is better than no Masters.”

Monday's announcement of the reconfigured schedule offered no guarantees, only something to anticipate.

And that's going to have to suffice for now, considering no one is even sure when golf or any other sport will resume because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's nice to put the carrots out there in front of us,” Graeme McDowell said Tuesday.

The PGA Championship in August? That's where it used to be. The US Open in September? It's happened before, though not in the last 107 years.

FASTREAD

The PGA Championship in August? That’s where it used to be. The US Open in September? It’s happened before, though not in the last 107 years. The Masters in November is what stands out.

The Masters in November is what stands out.

Augusta National is all about white dogwoods and pink azaleas. The Masters is a sure signal of spring, complemented by the opening week of Major League Baseball.

It was supposed to end on Easter Sunday. Not it will start two weeks before Thanksgiving. Tiger Woods had planned on serving steak and chicken fajitas, and sushi out on the deck of the clubhouse. Does he switch to turkey and dressing?

The Masters is scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Mobile devices are not allowed on the grounds during tournament days, meaning no one will be looking at their phones to check football scores. Will the locals with season badges give up Saturday's third round and head to Athens to watch Georgia play Tennessee, or to Atlanta to see Notre Dame play Georgia Tech?

Kevin Kisner once left Atlanta after the third round of the Tour Championship, two shots off the lead, to take a helicopter to Georgia's game against Mississippi State. Would he leave the Masters to see Georgia play Tennessee?

“I would not,” he said.

These are the kind of nuances never presented at a Masters.

Spring blooms will give way to fall foliage, making it a different kind of Masters. The weather can be an issue, but that's true in April. Think back to 2007 when the wind chill never got higher than 47 degrees for the third round, and the scoring was the highest since 1956.

As for the course?

Trevor Immelman, who won the 2008 Masters, has played in November. He knows what Augusta National can do, which seems to be just about anything.

The club closes every year in May — it closed in March this year due to the new coronavirus — and the grass goes dormant until it is overseeded with rye ahead of the reopening in October.

Chairman Fred Ridley said Augusta National “identified” Nov. 12-15 as the intended dates. Was that because the later date improved chances of a return to normal in sports, or because an extra month would allow the course to be the best it can be? Maybe a little of both.

“I don't think it would be all that different other than the obvious aesthetic differences between spring and fall,” Immelman said. “The massive wild card is Mother Nature ... That change in temperature along with the possibility of that northerly wind that can blow is going to be the big difference.”

He said three of the par 5s — all but No. 2 — could have wind in the face, perhaps limiting eagles or birdies.

“I do think playing it in November — and I've done that many times — the scoring won't quite be as low as what we're used to over the last few years,” he said.

The winner still gets a green jacket and a lifetime exemption.

The Masters not only set a new date, it filled out its field — 96 players, regardless of what happens until November. Four players were added to the field by being among the top 50 in the world — McDowell, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

McDowell was No. 51 in the world when he missed the cut at Bay Hill, and after The Players Championship was canceled, he went up to No. 49. That was due to a number of factors, which includes a reduction in events played over two years. It's complicated. The phone call was not.

His phone rang 20 minutes after news of the November dates. McDowell saw the 706 area code — Augusta — and wisely answered.

“He said, ‘I’ve got good news: You're in,'” said McDowell, who last played at Augusta in 2016. “I felt fortunate they decided to honor the cutoff date. I'm excited to get back to my first Masters in a while.”

Now he has to wait seven months, and then hope golf resumes.

“I suppose it's like getting an invitation in October for the April Masters,” he said. “But it's still nice on a lot of levels.”

The club confirmed one tradition in a year unlike any other. For the four added to the field, invitations are in the mail.

