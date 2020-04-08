Saudi Arabia to extend visa validity for expats

Saudi CERT warns against phishing attacks in relation to COVID-19

JEDDAH: The Saudi Computer Emergency Response Team (Saudi CERT) has warned that people are using the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic to initiate online phishing scams and attempt to steal personal information.

“Be careful and beware of messages that you could receive from fake accounts under the name of the Ministry of Health asking you to click on an unknown link,” Saudi CERT wrote on Twitter.

Saudi CERT shared a number of tips to avoid falling for such scams: “Continuously follow reliable news sources from the Ministry of Health’s official accounts, make sure that the messages received are from official accounts and check with the sender before opening anonymous links.”