Saudi Arabia to extend visa validity for expats

A picture taken on March 26, 2020, shows the main King Fahd road empty in the Saudi capital Riyadh, after the Kingdom began implementing an 11-hour nationwide curfew, on the day of an emergency G20 video conference, to discuss a response to the COVID-19 crisis. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 April 2020
Arab News

  • The extension will continue for an additional three months for expats
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports will extend the validity of exit and return visas – that expire between Feb. 25 until May 24 of 2020 – at no charge, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.
The extension will continue for an additional three months for expats. The decision will cover residents of commercial and industrial professions in the Kingdom and those whose visas have not been used during the suspension of the entry and exit period.
The General Directorate of Passports said that the extension will be done automatically from the system without reviewing the passports.
People can enter their accounts on the “Absher” platform to view the service provided to them electronically, it added.

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi CERT warns against phishing attacks in relation to COVID-19

Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi CERT warns against phishing attacks in relation to COVID-19

Updated 10 April 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Computer Emergency Response Team (Saudi CERT) has warned that people are using the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic to initiate online phishing scams and attempt to steal personal information.

“Be careful and beware of messages that you could receive from fake accounts under the name of  the Ministry of Health asking you to click on an unknown link,” Saudi CERT wrote on Twitter.

Saudi CERT shared a number of tips to avoid falling for such scams: “Continuously follow reliable news sources from the Ministry of Health’s official accounts, make sure that the messages received are from official accounts and check with the sender before opening anonymous links.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus phishing Saudi Computer Emergency Response Team (Saudi CERT) COVID-19

