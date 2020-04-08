You are here

Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days to counter coronavirus

Above, residents wait outside a center of non-governmental organization Egyptian Food Bank in Cairo to receive cartons with foodstuffs on April 05, 2020. (AFP)
  • Curfew would now start one hour later at 8p.m. local time each evening
CAIRO: Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.
Airports will also stayed closed, he said in a televised news conference, adding that the curfew would now start one hour later at 8p.m. local time each evening.

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon receive first COVID-19 tests, Jordan discuss financial support with PLO

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon receive first COVID-19 tests, Jordan discuss financial support with PLO

  • Lebanon began coronavirus examination trials at Al-Hamshari Hospital in the southern city of Sidon
  • Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke with PLO about cooperation between Jordan and Palestine in facing the pandemic
DUBAI: Lebanon has begun the first round of COVID-19 tests for Palestinian refugees on Tuesday, while Jordan looks to mobilize efforts to financially support United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Lebanon began coronavirus examination trials at Al-Hamshari Hospital in the southern city of Sidon, Lebanese national The Daily Star reported.
Palestinian refugees who live in cramped quarters are especially vulnerable to a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
The UNRWA has been criticized for its lack of assistance with preventative measures against the virus in the camps, the report said.
Meanwhile, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke with the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) executive committee, Saeb Erekat, about cooperation between Jordan and Palestine in facing the pandemic, The Jordan Times reported. 
Safadi and Erekat also covered efforts to mobilize financial support to UNRWA to enable it to continue offering vital services to refugees under the difficult circumstances that have placed additional burdens on the UN agency, which is already facing a financial crisis, according to a ministry statement.
Safadi discussed Jordan’s efforts to secure UNRWA’s - which is already facing a financial crisis - deficit of $14 million to face the crisis.

