Egypt extends nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days to counter coronavirus

CAIRO: Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.
Airports will also stayed closed, he said in a televised news conference, adding that the curfew would now start one hour later at 8p.m. local time each evening.
