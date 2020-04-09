You are here

Rohingya camps in Bangladesh put under 'complete lockdown'

A security personnel (C) patrols in an alley as Rohingya refugees buy groceries from shops during a government-imposed lockdown of Cox's Bazar district as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ukhia on April 9, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

BANGLADESH: Bangladesh has imposed a “complete lockdown” in Cox’s Bazar district — home to over a million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar — to halt the spread of coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
Experts have warned that the disease could spread quickly through the cramped, sewage-soaked alleys where the persecuted Muslim minority are housed in canvas and bamboo shacks.
No cases have been confirmed in the camps but one infection has been recorded nearby.
And with the official number of cases doubling to more than 200 nationwide in the last five days, including 20 deaths, officials ordered a lockdown of the district from late Wednesday.
The area “will be put under complete lockdown — no entry, no exit — until the situation improves,” the directive said.
Police and soldiers set up roadblocks on the main roads of the district, home to 3.4 million people including the Rohingya refugees, and were conducting patrols inside and around the camps on Thursday.
Refugee commissioner Mahbub Alam Talukder said movement restrictions on aid workers had also been imposed, cutting manpower by 80 percent.
“Only emergency food supply and medical services can continue work in the camps by maintaining extreme caution,” he told AFP.
Anyone with a recent history of travel abroad would also be prevented from entering the camps until they completed a quarantine, he added.
More than 740,000 Rohingya fled a brutal 2017 military crackdown across the border in Myanmar and resettled in the squalid refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar, where around 200,000 refugees were already living.
Rights groups and activists have expressed concerns that the camps have become hotspots for misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic because of an Internet ban imposed last September.
Tens of thousands of Rohingya woke up in the middle of the night last month to recite the Muslim call to prayer, after rumors spread that the act could stop the spread of the virus.
Amnesty International has warned that basic accurate information about the disease was failing to reach many refugees in the camps.
The refugee commissioner said his office had asked Dhaka to remove the Internet restrictions.

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh Coronavirus

Macron in surprise visit to controversial French virus doctor

Updated 34 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Macron in surprise visit to controversial French virus doctor

  • Marseille-based French medical professor has caused controversy within the country’s scientific community for insisting the anti-malaria drug chloroquine can beat the coronavirus
  • The findings of Raoult, a prominent figure in France with shoulder-length blond hair and a grey beard, have divided opinion, with some hailing him as a savior but others deriding his work
Updated 34 min 26 sec ago
AFP

MARSEILLE: President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held a surprise meeting with the Marseille-based French medical professor who has caused controversy within the country’s scientific community for insisting the anti-malaria drug chloroquine can beat the coronavirus.
Professor Didier Raoult met Macron at his specialized infectious diseases hospital in Marseille, in a visit that was not announced in advance, the French presidency said.
The meeting lasted three and a half hours and, unusually, media were allowed no access.
The findings of Raoult, a prominent figure in France with shoulder-length blond hair and a grey beard, have divided opinion, with some hailing him as a savior but others deriding his work as fake.
The Elysee has said that Macron intends to consult a broad spectrum of voices before giving his third address to the nation on the coronavirus epidemic on Monday.
A French presidential official insisted that the meeting did not represent any kind of “recognition” of the professor’s methods ahead of his speech on Monday.
“The president wants to take into account all the tests and studies, including those of professor Raoult. It is not for him (Macron) to settle the debate, this must be done by scientists,” added the official.
Macron is expected to announce that a lockdown that began on March 17 will be further extended beyond April 15, and further measures amid a persistently grim daily death toll, but also signs of gradual improvement.
Raoult has claimed that a new study he has conducted confirms chloroquine’s “efficiency” at combatting the virus.
He was expected to share the findings at the meeting with Macron who has yet to publicly share his opinion on the controversy.
Frederic Dabi, deputy director general of polling firm Ifop, said Macron was seeking to show he was consulting a broad body of opinion.
It is a “way of controlling the comments of Didier Raoult because now he cannot say no one ever listened to him” while also a “strong legitimization” of a figure who remains hugely controversial.
Raoult, whose theory has been taken up by US President Donald Trump, said his new study of 80 patients showed that four out of five of those treated with the drug had “favorable” outcomes.
He had earlier reported that after treating 24 patients for six days with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, the virus disappeared in all but a quarter of them.
The research has not yet been peer reviewed nor formally published in a medical journal.
France on Thursday reported its first fall in the number of patients in intensive care suffering from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, with 82 fewer people in intensive care units compared with the day earlier.
The total combined death toll in hospitals and nursing homes now stands at 12,210.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron Didier Raoult Coronavirus

