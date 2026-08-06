Saudi economic council reviews global outlook, Q2 budget performance 

RIYADH: The Council of Economic and Development Affairs held a meeting via video conference to review the Ministry of Economy and Planning’s monthly report.

The report outlined the key developments and challenges facing the global economy, its growth prospects in light of geopolitical developments, and their potential implications for the national economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The report also highlighted the opportunities presented by current economic developments to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, support the Kingdom’s economic development journey, and strengthen its ability to keep pace with global transformations.

The council also discussed a report submitted by the Ministry of Finance detailing the performance of the national budget for the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year.

The briefing outlined key financial performance indicators, including revenues, expenditures, and public debt levels. According to the report, these reflected Saudi Arabia's ability to manage its public finances efficiently and flexibly despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical shifts.

The report also highlighted the strength of the nation’s financial position, the continued diversification of its economic base, and the proactive fiscal policies implemented, which have sustained economic and social development, advanced the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and supported medium- and long-term financial stability.

The council also reviewed a presentation from the Project Management Office detailing the implementation of decisions and recommendations issued by the council during the second quarter of 2026 and highlighting achievement levels across government centers and representative entities.

The council also reviewed a semiannual briefing from the Human Capability Development Program and the Ministry of Media regarding the progress of Saudipedia.

The presentation highlighted the multilingual encyclopedia’s digital footprint, search engine optimization efforts, and its ongoing integration of artificial intelligence to enrich the user experience. It underscored efforts to maximize the platform’s knowledge impact, enhance the prominence of national content, and establish Saudipedia as a highly reliable source documenting Saudi Arabia’s development and progress.

The council was also briefed on Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity sector, which ranked first globally in the Cybersecurity Index for the third consecutive year.

The council reviewed the latest executive summaries covering the Consumer Price Index, the Wholesale Price Index, quarterly gross domestic product, national accounts, and foreign trade. The council adopted the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding these matters.