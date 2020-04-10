You are here

Notre-Dame service a message of hope for France in coronavirus lockdown

A view shows a giant crane near Notre Dame Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire almost one year ago, in Paris ahead of Easter celebrations to be held under lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 10 April 2020
Reuters

  • Only seven people, including Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, attended the solemn service in the apse behind Notre-Dame’s Pietà
  • On June 15, 2019, a mass to commemorate the cathedral’s consecration as a place of worship was held in a side-chapel of Notre-Dame
PARIS: Nearly a year after fire devastated Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the city’s Archbishop held a small ceremony there to mark Good Friday, praying that Easter’s message of rebirth might bring comfort to a country stricken by the coronavirus pandemic.
Only seven people, including Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, attended the solemn service in the apse behind Notre-Dame’s Pietà due to the nationwide lockdown across France, but many more watched on their televisions.
“A year ago, this cathedral was burning, causing bewilderment,” said Aupetit, after bowing before a relic of Christ’s crown of thorns that was famously saved from the blaze by a fireman.
“Today we are in this half-collapsed cathedral to say that life continues.”
The world had been “brought down and paralyzed by a pandemic that spreads death,” Aupetit said. “As we are going to celebrate Easter, we will celebrate life which is stronger than death, love stronger than hate.”
The prized golden wreath rested on a red velvet pillow placed on an altar in front of a huge golden cross, as Aupetit led the service dressed in crimson vestments.
He and his fellow clerics wore white hard hats as they entered the cathedral, much of which remains a building site, before removing them for the service.
French actors Philippe Torreton and Judith Chemla read texts by Christian writers Charles Peguy and Paul Claudel, while classical violinist Renaud Capuçon provided musical accompaniment.
All three were clad in white jumpsuits and boots to protect them against lead poisoning after the fire left traces of the metal throughout the building.
The one-hour ceremony ended with Chemla singing “Ave Maria.”
It was the second service to have been held in the Gothic church since the April 15 fire.
On June 15, 2019, a mass to commemorate the cathedral’s consecration as a place of worship was held in a side-chapel of Notre-Dame that had been undamaged by the blaze.
The fire destroyed the mediaeval cathedral’s roof, toppled the spire and almost brought down the main bell towers and outer walls before firefighters brought it under control.
President Emmanuel Macron has set a target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, one of Europe’s most recognizable landmarks. Restoration work has, however, been put on hold by the lockdown that began in France on March 17.

Topics: Coronavirus

  • The two Silicon Valley companies make the world’s dominant smartphone operating systems for iPhones and Android devices
  • They will work together on technology that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
LONDON: Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into a system that catalogs other phones they have been near.
The two Silicon Valley companies make the world’s dominant smartphone operating systems for iPhones and Android devices.
They will work together on technology that will allow mobile devices to trade information via Bluetooth connections to alert people when they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the sometimes deadly respiratory disease associated with the novel coronavirus.
The technology will first be available in mid-May as software tools available to contact tracing apps endorsed by public health authorities. However, Apple and Google also plan to build the tracking technology directly into their underlying operating systems in the coming months so that users do not have to download any apps to begin logging nearby phones.
The companies said the technology will not track the location or identity of users, but instead will only capture data about when users’ phones have been near each other, with data being decrypted on the user’s phone rather than the companies’ servers. GPS location data is not part of the effort, the companies said.
Governments worldwide have been scrambling to develop or evaluate software meant to improve the normally labor-intensive process of contact tracing, in which health officials go to recent contacts of an infected person and ask them to self-quarantine or get tested.
Several health technology experts have said the involvement of Apple and Google would be a massive boost to their efforts, as contact tracing apps from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others struggled to make their apps work across competing operating systems.

