Al-Ain seek more dominance as UAE Pro League season kicks off

DUBAI: The eagerly anticipated 2026/27 ADNOC Pro League kicks off this weekend, with questions ranging from whether an era of Al-Ain dominance awaits, to what revolutionary upstarts United FC can achieve on their debut with Italy icon Andrea Pirlo, somehow, still at the helm.

The unbeaten Boss lived up to their nickname last season, racing clear of then-holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club on the finishing straight to earn a record-extending 15th top-flight crown.

Such dominance was reflected in Monday night’s 2025/26 UAE Pro League Awards, where they claimed five of the six voting-based prizes and boasted seven Dream Team members.

It was, however, their first title in four runnings.

On the eve of Friday’s opening fixtures, the champions’ ominous work in the transfer market — headlined by Austria utility man Valentino Lazaro and fearsome Greece center-forward Georgios Giakoumakis — makes more success seem highly plausible, if not inevitable.

It is up to the chasing pack to respond.

United FC are unlikely to feature in the title race, but significant scrutiny will fall on the country’s first privately owned club to reach the topflight after the rancorous storm surrounding Italy’s failed post-season move for Pirlo.

Additional intrigue comes from the UAE Football Association beating a host of suitors to the signature of Croatia’s miracle worker Zlatko Dalic as its new national team head coach.

The ex-Al-Ain supremo must swiftly revive spirits broken by the UAE’s painful failure to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026, with Khaleeji 27 and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup on the horizon.

Elsewhere, Kalba, Ajman and Khor Fakkan will hope to emerge as dark horses, while Hatta will attempt to avoid the relegation fate suffered by five of the last six First Division League champions.

Yet, focus naturally lies where silverware is found.

The 2025/26 season witnessed Al-Ain become the professional era’s first undefeated champions, thrash Al-Jazira in a one-sided President’s Cup final and come within a penalty shootout of completing a domestic treble, only to suffer an agonizing defeat by Al-Wahda.

Vladimir Ivic can take confidence from excellent World Cup 2026 performances by Egypt center-back Ramy Rabia and Morocco “super sub” Soufiane Rahimi.

Giakoumakis’ goals for Cruz Azul make him an able replacement for prolific Togo veteran Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, who has joined Sharjah, while the versatile Lazaro counts Red Bull Salzburg, Hertha Berlin, Internazionale, Newcastle United, Benfica and Torino among the clubs on his CV.

The Boss’ expected challengers have so far balanced investments in future stars with select moves for established performers and exciting managerial changes. More business is expected before the transfer window closes on Sept. 28.

Runners-up Shabab Al-Ahli’s blueprint for betting big on South American starlets is now orchestrated by head coach Andre Jardine, architect of Brazil’s gold-medal triumph at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and serial trophy winner with Mexico’s Club America. Unheralded Al-Fateh center-back Jorge Fernandes is the only senior addition to date.

Trophies have followed Cosmin Olaroiu wherever he has gone in Asia. Al-Jazira will look to the formidable tactician to inspire success after his tenure as UAE head coach ended in May.

A chastening 4–1 AFC Champions League Elite Preliminary Stage defeat by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, however, underlined the work required to break a six-year league-title drought.

Abu Dhabi neighbors Al-Wahda have appointed Pericles Chamusca in the hope that he can repeat his achievements at Al-Taawoun, while Al-Wasl are aiming to profit from a full pre-season under Rui Vitoria.

Sleeping giants Al-Nasr, meanwhile, have recruited with flair as they bid to end an interminable 40-year wait for league glory.

Ivorian striker Chris Bedia netted frequently for Switzerland’s Young Boys, midfielder Ajdin Hrustic represented Australia at his second World Cup this year and anchorman Marius Marin has amassed more than 30 Romania caps.

Intriguingly, incoming boss Milos Milojevic is looking to rebuild the stellar reputation he earned as a 2023/24 double winner with Bur Dubai neighbors Al-Wasl.

Sharjah, where Milojevic endured a disappointing spell last year, appear much improved after their move for 2025/26 leading scorer Laba. They have also added two players who impressed at the 2026 World Cup: Charles Pickel, Espanyol’s DR Congo defensive midfielder, and Cape Verde center-back Diney Borges from relegated Al-Bataeh.

In mid-table, Ajman and Khor Fakkan will be wondering who gained more from the exchange involving reliable Brazilian attacker Lourency and Jamaican forward Junior Flemmings.

Baniyas have opted for continuity by extending Daniel Isaila’s third spell in charge.

Former Real Madrid winger Victor Sanchez represents an eye-catching managerial appointment at Kalba, who surprisingly struggled near the foot of the table last term, while hulking Guinean center-forward Sory Kaba will lead the line for Al-Dhafra.

For the promoted teams, United FC can draw inspiration from fellow privately owned outfit Al-Kholood, who reached May’s King Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

Gabon wide man Shavy Babicka and Cape Verde international Willy Semedo are set to be key figures in this sizeable leap into the unknown.

Yo-yo club Hatta’s hopes largely rest on the shoulders of gifted Tunisia playmaker Firas Ben Larbi, an established star in this competition since 2020.

At both ends of the table, twists and turns lie in store throughout 2026/27.

ARAB NEWS’ PREDICTIONS

Champions: Al-Ain

Surprise challengers: Al-Nasr

Dark horses: Sharjah

Star signing: Georgios Giakoumakis (Al-Ain)

Manager of the season: Andrea Pirlo (United FC)

Relegated: Hatta, Al-Dhafra