Uncertainty surrounds Ali Al-Bulaihi’s future at Al-Hilal

DUBAI: Negotiations between Al-Hilal and Ali Al-Bulaihi over the termination of the defender’s current contract, which has one season remaining, have stalled, according to Arabic daily newspaper Arriyadiyah.

Sources close to the club have revealed that the Saudi Arabia international is no longer part of Italian coach Simone Inzaghi’s plans for the 2026-27 season, and that the offers the 36-year-old player has recently received have fallen short of his expectations.

Last season, Al-Bulaihi spent a loan period at Al-Shabab.

Several Saudi Pro League clubs have expressed interest in signing the World Cup veteran, but the sources add that he is willing to wait for his contract with Al-Hilal to expire before entering into formal negotiations.

The player’s future is expected to be decided in the coming days, either through an agreement to terminate the contract, by him remaining with the team for this season, or until his next destination becomes clear.

Al-Bulaihi made his Al-Hilal debut in 2017 after joining from Al-Fateh and has since won 13 titles with the Riyadh giants, including five Saudi Pro League, three King Cup, three Saudi Super Cup, and two AFC Champions League crowns.

He has played 263 matches across all competitions for Al-Hilal, scoring 23 goals and providing three assists, according to Transfermarkt statistics.

Al-Hilal kick off their 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign by hosting Al-Faisaly on Friday night.