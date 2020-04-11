You are here

US records more than 500,000 coronavirus cases

Mourners attend a funeral at The Green-Wood Cemetery, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Brooklyn, New York, on April 9, 2020. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
Signs displaying directions for maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns are posted on a supermarket as customers wait outside on April 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
AFP
AP

US records more than 500,000 coronavirus cases

  • Worldwide COVID-19 death toll passes 100,000 mark
  • US coronavirus cases is almost a third of world total of 1.7 million
AFP AP

WASHINGTON: The number of coronavirus cases recorded in the United States surged past 500,000 late Friday, according to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The US has led the world in the number of infections since the end of March.

With more than a third of all officially declared cases globally, it threatens to overtake Europe, which has recorded more than 850,000 cases.

The new US record comes as the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 100,000 Friday.

The epidemic in the US cut a widening swath through not just New York City but the entire three-state metropolitan area of 20 million people connected by a tangle of subways, trains and buses.

In the bedroom communities across the Hudson River in New Jersey, to the east on Long Island and north to Connecticut, officials were recording some of the worst outbreaks in the country, even as public health authorities expressed optimism that the pace of infections appeared to be slowing.

As of Friday, the New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation’s over 18,500 deaths, with other hot spots in places such as Detroit, Louisiana and Washington, D.C.

“Once it gets into the city, there are so many commuters and travel, it gets everywhere,” said Matt Mazewski, a Columbia University economics student who tried to get away from the epicenter by leaving his apartment near the New York City campus for his parents’ house in Long Valley, New Jersey.

Confirmed infections reached about 1.7 million worldwide, while they surpassed half a million in the US, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest number of dead, though the true figures on infections and lives lost around the world are believed be much higher because of limited testing, government cover-ups and different counting practices.

In places such as New York, Italy and Spain, for example, many victims who died outside a hospital — say, in a house or a nursing home — have not been included in the count.

With Christians around the world heading into Easter weekend, public health officials and religious leaders alike urged people to stay home, warning that violating lockdowns and social distancing rules could cause the virus to come storming back. Authorities in Europe put up roadblocks, used helicopters and drones, and cited drivers who had no good reason to be out.

Even in places where the crisis seemed to be easing, the daily death totals were hard to bear.

“I understand intellectually why it’s happening,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, where deaths rose by 777, to more than 7,800. “It doesn’t make it any easier to accept.”

But New York officials also said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalizations were slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1,000 last week. Cuomo said that if the trend holds, New York might not need the overflow field hospitals that officials have been scrambling to build.

New Jersey’s outbreaks began with the state’s first confirmed infection, in a man who commuted between New York and his Fort Lee apartment. The virus is now in all 21 New Jersey counties.

Some suburbs had an infection rate even higher than New York City’s, including Rockland County, where the rate was double.

As of Friday, Nassau County, on New York’s Long Island, had over 700 deaths. Bergen County, New Jersey, and Westchester County, New York, had around 400 each. Essex County, New Jersey, and Suffolk County, New York, both recorded more than 350. Fairfield County, Connecticut, had about 180.

Officials said many Connecticut infections can be traced to cases in New York’s Westchester County.

“This is a virus that knows no borders,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said last month.

For several days, two of the globe’s other worst-hit places, Italy and Spain, reported that new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been leveling off even as the daily death tolls remain shocking.

Spain recorded 605 more deaths, its lowest figure in more than two weeks, bringing its overall toll to more than 15,800. Italy reported 570 additional deaths for a total of more than 18,800.

With some signs of hope emerging, questions intensified about when restrictions might be loosened. Spain said factories and construction sites could resume work Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed. In Italy, there were pleas to restart manufacturing.

Though US President Donald Trump insisted he would not lift restrictions until it’s safe, he announced an “Opening our Country” task force and said, “I want to get it open as soon as possible.”

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that easing restrictions prematurely could “lead to a deadly resurgence.”

Italy, Ireland and Greece were among the countries extending lockdown orders into May.

As the threat receded in some places, it increased elsewhere. In the US, Michigan announced 205 new deaths Friday, its highest daily total, up from 117 a day earlier. In Europe, Britain recorded 980 new deaths, likewise a one-day high, for close to 9,000 dead in all.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained hospitalized with the virus but was out of intensive care. His father, Stanley Johnson, said the prime minister needs to “rest up” before returning to work.

On Good Friday, some churches worldwide held services online, while others arranged prayers at drive-in theaters.

In Paris, services were broadcast from a nearly empty, closed-to-the-public Notre Dame Cathedral, still heavily scarred from a fire a year ago. In Warsaw, Poland, priests wearing masks heard confessions in a parking lot. And in New Orleans, the Catholic archbishop sprinkled holy water from the Jordan River from a biplane traveling overhead.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

JEDDAH: The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 passed the 100,000 mark on Friday, three months after the new coronavirus killed a 61-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan on January 9. 

More than 1.7 million declared cases have been registered in 193 countries.

The sad milestone came as Christians around the globe marked a Good Friday unlike any other — in front of computer screens instead of in church pews. 

A tally by Agence France Presse (AFP) news agency placed the global death toll at 1900 GMT on Friday at 100,859 people, citing official figures. 

First Asia, then Europe in March and now the United States have each, in turn, become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced more than half of humanity into lockdown.

Despite sometimes draconian confinement measures, the number of daily deaths has accelerated across the globe — from fewer than 500 per day in mid-March, to more than 5,000 at the start of April and now nearly 7,500.

In the last eight days, more deaths were registered than in the preceding 84 days.


Glimmer of hope

Of more than 1.6 million declared cases, at least 335,900 are considered recovered.

Italy and Spain are the two European countries hardest hit with 18,849 and 15,843 deaths respectively.

But there appear to be the first glimmers of hope — after a peak of nearly a thousand deaths in 24 hours, on March 27 in Italy and on April 2 in Spain, the daily figures seem to have reached a plateau and are slowly starting to come down.

In the last 24 hours, Italy has recorded 570 dead and Spain 605.

Nevertheless, the situation is continuing to get worse in others.

In Britain, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet to recovery from COVID-19, the nation recorded its deadliest day yet with 980 more deaths, taking the country’s overall toll to nearly 9,000.

Saudi Arabia announced 364 new cases, 19 recoveries and three deaths. The overall case count has now reached 3,651, with 2,919 active cases; 57 of them are now in the intensive care unit, while 685 were treated and 47 have died.

Some countries are tiptoeing toward reopening segments of their battered economies. But the World Health Organization chief has warned that a premature lifting of stay-at-home and other restrictions could spark a “deadly resurgence” of the virus.

Meanwhile, the first person to contract Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo in more than 50 days has died, ending hopes that the second worst outbreak of the disease in history might be over.

Medical staff tend to a patient affected by COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, on April 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)


Actual toll could be higher

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases. Others do not have a policy of large-scale testing when resources are severely lacking, as in Africa.

“There are problems with all the indicators, but the number of cases depends a lot on the number of tests,” said French epidemiologist Catherine Hill.

“The number of dead is a good indicator provided that you do not change the parameter along the way.”

Health workers cry during a memorial for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse who died of the coronavirus disease, at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, on April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

In France, for example, deaths in nursing homes were not counted until April 2 and the daily number of deaths in these establishments prior to that date would have to be reconstructed.

Some countries, such as Spain, have also questioned whether their tolls might be higher, as people dying at home are generally not taken into account.

With 70,270 deaths out of 857,822 cases — equivalent to 70 percent and 52 percent of the global totals respectively — Europe remains the hardest-hit region by the pandemic. On March 22, it had registered fewer than 10,000 deaths.

The spread has accelerated in recent weeks — in 11 days, the number of deaths has doubled. Almost everywhere in Europe, morgues are overwhelmed, with coffins lined up in churches in Bergamo, an ice rink in Madrid and a market hall in Rungis in France.

The disease is now spreading fastest in the United States, and New York state in particular, where the number of registered cases has surpassed Italy’s, with more than 160,000 for the state and 93,000 for New York city alone.

(With AFP)
 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

