Plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients under clinical trial in UAE

The treatment takes antibody-rich plasma from recovered coronavirus patients and injected into people who have severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The UAE is carrying out clinical trials of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The treatment takes antibody-rich plasma from recovered coronavirus patients and injected into people who have severe cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The UAE says it is also looking at potential drug treatments such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in efforts to treat patients.

“Some preliminary studies have shown the effectiveness of drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 treatment. These are drugs used in the country, and their effectiveness, as well as that of other antiviral drugs, is being continuously monitored,” the official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, Farida Al-Hosani, said.

Hosani said that there has been an increase in testing in recent weeks to detect more cases, limit the spread of the virus, and isolate those who came in contact with patients.

The government announced that 170 people had recovered from COVID-19 after receiving the necessary care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 588. Following additional testing of over 20,000 people in the past few days, 376 individuals were confirmed positive, bringing the total number of cases to 3,736.

UAE launches COVID-19 home testing program for persons with disabilities

Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

UAE launches COVID-19 home testing program for persons with disabilities

  • The move follows several government efforts to support the community amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • The crown prince emphasized the importance of adequate access to testing facilities
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE launched a home testing programme for persons with disabilities, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced on Sunday.
The move follows several government efforts to support the community amid the coronavirus pandemic, including opening up drive-thru test centers at selected locations.
The crown prince emphasized the importance of adequate access to testing facilities, announcing the new measure in a tweet.
“I applaud today's launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination. It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities,” he said.

