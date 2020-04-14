You are here

  • Home
  • Olympic delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest

Olympic delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest

Thomas Bach spoke to Die Welt on Sunday.
Short Url

https://arab.news/86yc7

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Olympic delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest

  • Estimates in Japan put the overall cost of the postponement at $2 billion-$6 billion
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: The International Olympic Committee will face “several hundred million dollars” of added costs because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, the body’s president said.

Thomas Bach spoke in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt on Sunday.

Estimates in Japan put the overall cost of the postponement at $2 billion-$6 billion. Except for the IOC portion, all added costs will be borne by the Japanese side according to an agreement signed in 2013 when Tokyo was awarded the Olympics.

Bach said it was “impossible to say for now” the extent of the added costs for the IOC caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We agreed with the prime minister that Japan will continue to cover the costs it would have done under the terms of the existing agreement for 2020, and the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs,” Bach said. “For us, the IOC, it is already clear that we shall be faced with several hundred million dollars of additional costs.”

Before the postponement, Japanese organizers put the official cost of the Games at $12.6 billion. However, a government audit report in 2019 said the costs were at least twice that. All but $5.6 billion of it is in taxpayer money.

Tokyo said the 2020 Games would cost about $7.3 billion when it won the bid seven years ago.

On Friday, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee said the pandemic left some doubts about the Games going ahead next year.

“I don’t think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not,” Toshiro Muto said, speaking through an interpreter. “We certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer.”

Bach was asked about the possibility of another postponement. He did not answer directly, but said later in the interview that Japanese organizers and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “made it very clear to me that Japan could not manage a postponement beyond next summer at the latest.”

FASTFACT

Before the postponement, Japanese organizers put the official cost of the Games at $12.6 billion.

Bach was also asked if the pandemic provided an opportunity for some athletes to violate the doping rules with no threat of testing. Bach countered that the delay could allow new testing methods to be developed. He also said tests made before the Olympics would be saved for 10 years for retesting.

“No one should feel confident that they don’t get caught,” he said.

Bach was asked about Russia’s status for the Olympics in 2021. Last year, Russia was hit with a four-year ban from international sports — including the Olympics — because of a doping scandal. However, many Russian athletes were expected to be allowed to compete if they could show they were clean.

“The Russia question is currently under consideration by the CAS, the independent international Court of Arbitration for Sport, so it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on it,” Bach said.

Bach said he had not decided if he will run for re-election next year. He also pointed out that the IOC had insurance that covered a cancellation, but not a postponement.

The election will take place in 2021, and Bach is required to notify of his intentions six months before the vote. He was first elected in 2013 and is widely expected to seek another term.

“There’s still plenty of time,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Olympics

Related

Sport
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021
Sport
Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics

Woods gets emotional talking about Masters win and kids

Updated 15 min 21 sec ago
AP

Woods gets emotional talking about Masters win and kids

  • The Masters over, Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket again on the second Sunday in April.
Updated 15 min 21 sec ago
AP

He just wasn’t at Augusta National this year.

Woods got emotional Sunday after CBS re-aired his victory last year. In a video production from earlier in the week, Woods joined network host Jim Nantz to provide commentary during the final round, the first time in his 15 major victories that he came from behind to win.

CBS re-aired last year’s final round Sunday because the Masters has been postponed until November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the 16th hole, Woods rejoined Nantz on the video screen after his final putt, changing into his green jacket.

His best commentary was talking about the celebration with his two children, his mother, girlfriend and most loyal supporters. Woods had a lump in his throat at one point said, “Now you’re getting me choked up.”

CBS last year quickly put together back-to-back images of Woods hugging his late father, Earl, after his record-setting victory in 1997 when he was 21, and then the embrace with his son, Charlie.

Woods said the embrace with his mother, Tida, was just as special.

“To have mom still there ... people remember the hug with my dad, but my mom is here 22 years later with the same hug,” Woods said. “Special for all of us.”

Woods said he didn’t remember some parts of the celebration, just as thrusting both arms in the air and constantly screaming as the gallery chanted his name.

That wouldn’t be the first time. When he won at Bay Hill in 2008, he slammed his cap to the ground and later said he didn’t realize he had done that.

Watching the end of the Masters from his Florida home, Woods told Nantz, “I don’t remember screaming. I don’t remember putting my arms up. It was one of those blackout moments ... I do remember my eyes coming back down and seeing people in front of me. As far as me celebrating? I don’t remember that part.”

He recalls thinking he needed to find Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau and their caddies, and then he was trying to find his own caddie, Joe LaCava.

“I finally found Joey and said, ‘We did it!’” Woods said.

Topics: Tiger Woods

Related

Sport
Tiger Woods-led US golfers deny Els’ dream to win Presidents Cup
Sport
Tiger Woods’ ‘aura’ has dimmed, says Presidents Cup rival Ernie Els

Latest updates

Olympic delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest
Turkish interior minister’s rejected resignation hints at deepened rifts
More than 13,000 overseas workers return to the Philippines
Woods gets emotional talking about Masters win and kids
100,000 people willing to volunteer in Saudi Arabia's fight against COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.