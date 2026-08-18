You are here

  • Home
  • Syria says 3 dead in hydrogen tank blast at coastal power plant

Syria says 3 dead in hydrogen tank blast at coastal power plant

Syria says 3 dead in hydrogen tank blast at coastal power plant
Above, the Syrian port city of Banias on March 29, 2023. (SANA via Reuters file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5y2gd

Updated 18 August 2026 13:23
AFP
Follow

Syria says 3 dead in hydrogen tank blast at coastal power plant

Syria says 3 dead in hydrogen tank blast at coastal power plant
  • State news agency initially reported “an explosion in the thermal power plant in Banias” with the cause under investigation
Updated 18 August 2026 13:23
AFP
Follow

DAMASCUS: A hydrogen tank explosion at a power plant in western Syria killed three people on Tuesday, an electricity company official said.
Alaa Sawda, head of the Syrian Electricity Company’s media department told the official SANA news agency that “the explosion at the Banias thermal power plant was caused by maintenance work on the hydrogen tank, and occurred during the replacement of the tank’s float valve, resulting in the death of three workers.”
“The station continues its operations and was not affected by the explosion,” he added.
SANA had initially reported “an explosion in the thermal power plant in Banias” with the cause under investigation.
It cited a regional health official as saying the blast resulted in three deaths.
Banias’s thermal plant, located in the western Tartus province, is one of the most important electrical facilities in Syria.
Syria’s dilapidated electricity sector suffered heavy blows during the country’s civil war with heavy damage to its infrastructure, leading to power cuts that can last up to 20 hours a day.
Since the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar Assad in 2024, the new Syrian authorities have repeatedly vowed to increase electricity production.

Topics: Syria

Related

Update Syria sentences detained Assad cousin to death video
Middle East

Syria sentences detained Assad cousin to death

Update Israel strikes Syrian military airfield after Turkish delegation visit
Middle East

Israel strikes Syrian military airfield after Turkish delegation visit

Latest updates

Syria says 3 dead in hydrogen tank blast at coastal power plant

Syria says 3 dead in hydrogen tank blast at coastal power plant

Syria sentences detained Assad cousin to death

Syria sentences detained Assad cousin to death

Mona Zaki-produced short ‘Alone’ picked for Berlin festival

Mona Zaki-produced short ‘Alone’ picked for Berlin festival

Pakistan Supreme Court orders ex-PM Khan moved from jail to hospital

Pakistan Supreme Court orders ex-PM Khan moved from jail to hospital

Philippine student live-streamed fatal school shooting before taking own life

Philippine student live-streamed fatal school shooting before taking own life

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.