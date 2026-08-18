Esports Nations Cup in Riyadh postponed to November 2027

RIYADH: The inaugural Esports Nations Cup, due to take place in Riyadh in November this year, will be postponed until 2027, the Esports Foundation has announced.

The decision follows ongoing assessment of the wider regional situation and consultation with key stakeholders.

Given the international scale of the competition and the uncertainty created by current events in the wider region, the EF believes moving the inaugural contest to November 2027 is the responsible decision for teams, publishers, partners and fans. Saudi Arabia remains fully capable of hosting events, with other major sporting and entertainment events continuing as planned.

The decision reflects the EF’s commitment to delivering a world-class international competition that meets the standards and long-term ambition on which the ENC was founded. The deferment does not change the organization’s commitment to the tournament or to the national esports ecosystems already being built around it.

All existing ENC Development Fund commitments to National Team Partners will remain in place. The ENC Development Fund and related ecosystem development programs will continue, alongside ongoing work with publishers, National Team Partners and other stakeholders. The EF will work directly with partners on the implications of the revised timeline and the transition towards the inaugural competition in 2027.

“The decision to postpone the Esports Nations Cup was not taken lightly,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation. “The response from National Team Partners, publishers, players and communities around the world has shown us how much potential this competition has. We owe them an inaugural ENC delivered under the right conditions and at the level this idea deserves.

“Hosting the tournament in Riyadh next year does not change our commitment. We will continue investing in our National Team Partners, working with publishers and building the national ecosystems already taking shape around the competition. The work continues, and our ambition for ENC remains unchanged.”

The ENC has generated extraordinary momentum around the world. More than 100 countries and territories across every continent have already secured official partner status and will bring together the world’s best players across multiple game titles. Designed to complement the existing esports ecosystem, ENC aims to create new pathways for athletes, strengthen national esports development and build new forms of fandom through national pride and international competition.