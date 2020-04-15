You are here

World economy in intensive care

The financial markets seem to be taking the gathering storm in their stride. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 15 April 2020
Frank Kane

World economy in intensive care

  • IMF forecasts worst global recession since 1930s
  • But investors pile into stock markets looking for bargains
Updated 15 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The global economy is facing its worst crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted economic activity across great swaths of the world, and economies are expected to shrink by 3 percent this year. “This crisis is like no other,” said IMF economic counselor Gita Gopinath.

“It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the financial crisis a decade ago. The Great Lockdown, as one might call it, is projected to shrink global growth dramatically.”

Growth may pick up next year and could reach 5.8 percent if the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and economic life approaches normal, but the IMF was wary of any premature forecast of recovery. “There remains considerable uncertainty around the forecast, the pandemic itself, its macroeconomic fallout, and the associated stresses in financial and commodity markets. Much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely,” it said.

However, financial markets seem to be taking the gathering storm in their stride. The S&P 500 index, the main pulse of Wall Street health, rose 2.5 percent the day the IMF report was published.

Some experts believe a positive run in global stock markets means the worst of the financial effects of the pandemic are over. Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest banks in the world, said it did not foresee further falls in shares after the $2 trillion stimulus from the US government, despite rising death tolls from the disease.

Others disagreed. Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of the Middle East asset management business of Japanese bank Nomura, told Arab News: “The caution projected by economists and medical professionals stands in stark contrast to a rush back into the market by investors fearful of missing out on discounted stock prices.”

The biggest projected fall by the IMF came in virus-ravaged Italy, with a 9.1 percent decline projected. The US was forecast to be down 5.9 percent this year, with China 1.2 percent ahead — still its lowest growth rate for several decades.

The Middle East and Central Asia projection was a 2.8 percent decline, with Saudi Arabia expected to fall 2.3 per cent. The IMF’s detailed report on the region will be released on Wednesday.

On global oil markets, Brent crude fell 6.8 per cent to below $30, despite the historic OPEC+ deal this week to cut output.

The IMF said governments should implement policies to support their domestic households and businesses through the worst of the crisis. It also announced plans to suspend debt repayments for 25 of the world’s poorest countries.

Topics: Coronavirus world economy

Norwegian Air shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan

Norwegian Air had faced financial problems before the pandemic hit. (Reuters)
Updated 15 April 2020
Reuters

Norwegian Air shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan

  • Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, Norwegian Air faced financial problems after becoming overburdened with debt after a fast expansion in recent years
Updated 15 April 2020
Reuters

OSLO: The shares of Norwegian Air plummeted on Tuesday, and have now eroded almost their entire value from a 2015 peak, as the airline’s survival depends on creditors accepting a rescue plan proposed last week.
The shares slumped as much as 62.5 percent as markets reopened after the Easter holidays. It was the first time they had traded since the airline outlined its rescue plan on April 8, which would convert $4.3 billion of debt into equity, and raise some new equity — wiping out much of the remaining value of the company’s current shares.
The shares later regained some ground to trade at 29 percent lower on the day — a loss of 97 percent from their all-time high in May 2015.
Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus, Norwegian Air faced financial problems after becoming overburdened with debt after a fast expansion in recent years.
“Norwegian is at the end of the line. Yet there is hope for the airline and pending creditor agreement, it may continue to fly,” analysts at brokerage Bernstein noted, adding that the company needs at least 2.7 billion crowns of equity.
“Rounded to the nearest Krone (crown), existing shares are all but worthless,” the brokerage said.

FASTFACT

90% On March 16 the airline announced the temporary layoff of 7,300 staff, about 90 percent of its workforce.

The budget carrier has grounded most of its fleet due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and on March 16 announced the temporary layoff of 7,300 staff, about 90 percent of its workforce.
In order for the company to stay in business, it must also convince bondholders to accept the proposed conversion of debt, Bernstein noted.
“If they do not, then we expect operations to cease, bankruptcy proceedings to start, and shareholders to get nothing,” it added.
Before Tuesday’s fall, Norwegian’s shares were down 78 percent this year, under-performing other major European airlines, which were down between 30 percent and 60 percent.
The airline must now convince its creditors to agree to the rescue plan before it is put to a shareholders’ vote on May 4.
The Oslo stock exchange said on Tuesday that trading in Norwegian’s shares would be subject to special observation until there was further clarification of the airline’s situation.

Topics: Norwegian Air

