You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri gets married to businessman Ahmed Abou Hashima

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri gets married to businessman Ahmed Abou Hashima

The newly-weds got married in an intimate Katb El-Kitab ceremony on Friday. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/5q5as

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri gets married to businessman Ahmed Abou Hashima

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: It seems like congratulations are in order for Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri and Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abou Hashima as the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

The 33-year-old shared the news of her marriage to the entrepreneur via an Instagram post.

“17/4/2020,” she wrote alongside two images taken of her and Abou Hashima during their Katb El-Kitab ceremony (the traditional Islamic portion of the wedding festivities) which took place over the weekend. 



View this post on Instagram


17/4/2020

A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri) on

Images from the ceremony were also posted on Abou Hashima’s Instagram account, with a similar caption.

For the occasion, Sabri wore a white Givenchy dress paired with Christian Louboutin pumps while her husband looked dapper in a navy suit. 

Sabri and her new husband’s comment section on Instagram was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, including Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour who wrote: “Congratulations my love, may God grant you success.” Egyptian actress and model Sarah El-Shamy commented: “Mabrook ya Yasmina. The most beautiful bride ever!”

Meanwhile, US-Palestinian real estate magnate Mohamed Hadid wrote to Abou Hashima: “Congratulations my dear brother Ahmed. Wish you joy, health and ever-lasting LOVE. Stay well and safe. You are amazing. They young lady is as lucky to have you. As you have her. Congrats to both (sic).”

Rumors of their engagement first surfaced in February, after Sabri posted a video of herself showing off a huge diamond ring on her finger. 

Abou Hashima then took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the couple holding hands, again showing off the sparkler.

The Egyptian businessman was previously married to Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe.

The former couple married in Beirut in 2009 with many star-studded guests in attendance including Anastacia, Carmen Electra and rapper Diddy. The pair split three years later, in November 2012. 

Meanwhile for Sabri, it has been quite an eventful 2020. 

In January, the star made history as the first Middle Eastern woman to feature in a Cartier campaign.

Shortly afterwards, she was unveiled as the latest ambassador of Cartier’s iconic Panthère de Cartier collection, starring in a campaign video for the brand alongside fellow ambassadors British actors Ella Balinska and Annabelle Wallis and Italian model Mariacarla Boscono.

Topics: Yasmine Sabri

Dubai launches virtual campaign to bring communities together

Dubai Calendar is bringing entertainment straight to the living room of residents. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 April 2020
Arab News

Dubai launches virtual campaign to bring communities together

Updated 18 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has rolled out a brand new initiative to keep residents entertained as they tuck away indoors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai Calendar, the city's premiere events guide, is bringing entertainment straight to the living room of residents with its brand new “Live From Dubai”  event series.

The programme will feature free live entertainment from a range of independant local artists, across theatre, arts, comedy, dance and more so that events that would normally take place in the UAE, from concerts to movie screenings and art classes, can be joined virtually.

“Live From Dubai”  is set to stream home workout routines, cooking classes, live DJ sets and more each week, from Wednesday to Saturday, via Instagram. Viewers can also expect exhilerating musical performances as well as spoken word sessions, all from the comfort of their couch.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said in a statement: “At a time when we all need to support each other while we #StayHome, we wanted to contribute to the remarkable efforts by the city to help us all stand together and bring comfort, solidarity and relief in these challenging times. This was the inspiration behind the launch of the ‘Live from Dubai’ programme, which aims to showcase a series of virtual performances by some of the city’s leading local talent that the public can enjoy from the safety of their homes. As more entertainers join the movement, we hope to see the programme grow to offer even more diverse avenues for engagement and bring the community even closer to create special experiences together.” 

Schedules for all events will be posted on Dubai Calendar’s official Instagram page, with live performances hosted on the artists’ independent social media platforms.

Topics: Dubai stay home

Latest updates

Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri gets married to businessman Ahmed Abou Hashima
WHO thanks Saudi Arabia for donating $500 million in fight against coronavirus
Abu Dhabi launches coronavirus operations center to deal with industrial zones
Dubai launches virtual campaign to bring communities together
LIVE: Middle East countries heighten coronavirus testing as global death toll passes 150,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.