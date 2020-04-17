You are here

Pakistan lifts limit on mosque congregations as Muslim holy month approaches

Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers outside a closed mosque during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on April 17, 2020. (AFP/Asif Hassan)
  • Pakistan has registered 7,638 cases of the virus and 143 deaths
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a 14-day extension to a countrywide lockdown, but eased curbs on essential industries to counter economic shocks
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday.
The South Asian nation, the second most populous Muslim country in the world, imposed the restrictions less than a month ago, allowing only three to five people at mosques for prayers.
The decision to lift restrictions, taken in a meeting between Pakistani President Arif Alvi and religious leaders, comes less than a week before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in which the size of congregations typically increases.
“Mosques are given permission conditional to taking due precautions,” a statement following the meeting said, adding that it was mandatory for mosque visitors to wear masks.
Pakistan has registered 7,638 cases of the virus and 143 deaths and health experts warn that congregations pose the biggest threat to the limited health care infrastructure of a country of more than 200 million people.
According to the statement it was also decided worshippers would maintain a 6-foot (2-meter) distance from each other instead of the usual Muslim practice of praying shoulder-to-shoulder and that mosque administrations will disinfect premises regularly.
The government had been under pressure to reverse the congregation restrictions, and clashes between mosque attendees and police had been reported in Karachi, the country’s largest city.
Earlier this week renowned clerics threatened to violate the restrictions, saying prayers were essential for Muslims and should be allowed as long as safety measures were observed.
While the government has reversed the restrictions, the statement warned that it reserved the right to review the matter if guidelines were violated.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a 14-day extension to a countrywide lockdown, but eased curbs on essential industries to counter economic shocks as IMF and the World Bank gave bleak outlooks for the country’s economy.
Khan said in a televised briefing on Saturday that Pakistan could see a peak in the spread of the virus in mid May.

Wolves, boars and bears spotted as Italian lockdown continues

Sparked by corona lockdown, animals roam freely on roads. (Reuters)
Wolves, boars and bears spotted as Italian lockdown continues

  • Ethologists observing the unusual phenomenon sparked by the lockdown have cautioned against assuming that nature is reclaiming its own permanently
ROME: As Italians enter the seventh week of Europe’s longest coronavirus-induced lockdown, they are becoming accustomed to the sight of wild animals in spaces that humans have temporarily abandoned.
With people locked at home in order to minimize the spread, streets, squares and parks have been tentatively repopulated. Dogs, cats and pigeons, of course, have taken the opportunity to roam freely, but also roe deer, wild boar and even wolves.
Photos of these uncommon creatures in highly urbanized areas like Rome, Milan and Turin are all over the internet, creating an online sensation.
“It is like the wildlife has reclaimed spaces stolen, while a mocking virus forces us to hide in our homes. Now we are inside and they are outside, like in an inverted role-player game,” Prof. Saverio Sevirio, an ethologist who has been studying this phenomenon, told Arab News.
Local media in Tuscany reported a wolf had been spotted slinking out of a park in Sesto Fiorentino, an industrial center near Florence. Goslings were seen waddling behind their mothers along deserted thoroughfares in Treviso, not far from Venice. Fallow deer invaded a golf course in Sardinia, and even enjoyed a dip in the clubhouse’s luxurious swimming pool.
In Cagliari, bottlenose dolphins have long been known to wait at the mouth of the port to play in the wake of departing vessels. But none are leaving, as the port has been closed by the authorities, so the dolphins have been filmed swimming up and down, under quays, and peering at the humans above. A similar phenomenon has been observed at Trieste in the North East of Italy. “A non-scientist might speculate that the dolphins are thinking: ‘Why aren’t you moving around in your boats any longer?’” said Sevirio.
Ethologists observing the unusual phenomenon sparked by the lockdown have cautioned against assuming that nature is reclaiming its own permanently. Some mammals, like foxes, may have been in the cities already, prowling undetected at night. A golden eagle spotted gliding above a main road in Milan posed a different question: Was it there because of the lockdown, or did people just notice it because of the lockdown?
The same question was raised in Rome when a Carabinieri patrol spotted six huge wild boar eating grass on the green in front of the Basilica di San Giovanni, one mile from the Colosseum. The green — a big area which usually hosts concerts and political rallies of up to half million people —lies at the center of the Italian capital.
“Normally you would hardly see a cat here, as they are afraid of cars speeding and people congregating. Now, as there is nobody around, we have boars here. Hopefully they will not be dangerous,” said Giovanni, a pensioner who lives locally while out walking his dog.
“Since the city parks have been closed for so long, we don’t know what we will find when the lockdown ends,” a police officer in Rome told Arab News. Parks like Villa Borghese and Villa Ada spread for hundreds of hectares, and include lakes and wetlands, so the city’s authorities fear that some wild animals may have already taken over. “It will be hard to kick them out — we have been told that wolves have been spotted. That’s not good,” the policeman added.
Indeed, though interesting to watch, not all wild animal reappearances have been welcomed. Residents in Alpine areas of the province of Trentino-Alto Adige have been advised not only to stay at home, but to refrain from leaving out rubbish at night that might attract Italy’s most wanted animal, a notorious brown bear known to scientists as M49 and to the public as “Papillon” (because of his escape last year over three electrified fences).
The bear is nicknamed after Henri Charrière, the only man to escape from the French penal colony on Devil’s Island, and like him, the animal has a substantial criminal record, having broken into people’s cottages and attacked cattle. The mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, urged AMA, the Italian garbage collection agency, to intensify rubbish collection efforts on the back of the report in order to deter potentially dangerous wild animals from entering residential areas in search of food.

