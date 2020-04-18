You are here

Kid Fourteen’s new album explores ‘real-life’ love

Khodor Ellaik, aka Kid Fourteen. (Image: Nadine Makarem)
Bojan Preradovic

  Indie veteran Khodor Ellaik applies his DIY-punk ethic to electronic music on his latest release
BEIRUT: “There’s what I call a Disney version of love,” Khodor Ellaik (aka Kid Fourteen) declares with a smirk. “And then there’s real life, where love has a lot more to do with pain and the complexities of oneself.”

Starting out around 10 years ago as a punk/no-wave artist with local outfit Beirut Scum Scene, the Lebanese singer, composer and producer has since taken the road less traveled by most of his rock-oriented peers. And one need look no further than his latest studio effort under the Kid Fourteen solo moniker — the beguilingly titled “Love” — for proof of his near-universal disregard for convention.

Pursuing a concept that started off as a personal fascination with the notion of love as addressed by Arab literature, Ellaik “slowly shifted into exploring the complexity of human intimacy, and how visceral feelings and vulnerability would sound if all other senses of expression were lost.”

The result is a sonic rabbit hole of ethereal, synth-drenched landscapes and minimalist electronic beats that provide a fitting aural backdrop for this innovative musician’s refreshingly honest musings on one of life’s most powerful, mystifying emotions.

“I was fascinated by how, in Arab literature, that ‘tingly’ feeling and warmth associated with love are very sparsely talked about,” he says, “and then you’re sucked into your own black hole of emotion.

“Very quickly,” he continues, “you end up with obsession — it’s no longer about pleasure; it’s more like torture.”

“Love” is very much about dealing with those vertiginous vicissitudes of the heart. “Even with my own relationships, it stopped being easy to sort of pinpoint what love is, and I wanted to express that sonically,” Ellaik says.

The catalyst was the perfect collaborator: “I found the right partner in Dani (Ghassan Arbid, Ellaik’s friend and Berlin-based writer), who helped me back it all up lyrically. He happened, fortunately, to be writing about the same subject,” Ellaik explains.

Despite the obvious depth and aesthetic integrity of the lyrical expression, he opted for a novel creative approach on “Love.” “Almost half the album is instrumental; I wanted to see what happens if I don’t express everything in words,” he says. “I stopped having the need to express things in an in-your-face way and wanted to be out of my comfort zone.”

The final product took about a year to complete and is something Ellaik seems immensely proud of.

“I wanted this album to be its own universe, and I revisited it enough times to have very few regrets,” he states. 

Almost everything about his approach to the new record is a point of departure from his previous, more guitar-driven work. “I took my time with this one... to work and rework and really try to bring the sounds I heard in my head to life,” Ellaik says. “Technically, it was more of a learning curve — I worked with new machines, didn’t use any guitars...”

But the DIY, punk ethic that defined his early work is still very much there. Ellaik produced, mixed and mastered the record himself. “It wasn’t planned at first, but then it became an essential element of the process. I started dabbling with mixing and got so deep into it that if I had handed it over to someone else, I wouldn’t even have been able to explain what I wanted,” he says with a laugh.




Kid Fourteen performing live. (Image courtesy of Beirut Electro Parade)

Ellaik has been called “one of the region’s most forward-thinking musicians” by Egypt’s Scene Noise webzine, and is known for his often-cathartic, emotive live performances. In recent years, he has toured across the Middle East and Europe, and has found that “people can identify with what you’re expressing regardless of their musical taste or background. I would like to think it’s an expression of the human condition, no matter where you are.”

He believes that in spite of all the challenges of being an indie musician in the Middle East, “It’s as good a place as any; this kind of self-expression is important and is very much a desirable thing, not only in the region, but beyond.”

To help him fully realize the vision he had for his new album, Ellaik formed the ‘kidsplay’ collective with George Junior Daou (of the Lebanese indie festival Wicker Park) and Amer Hamzeh (of Arabic rock/indie folk duo Al-Mujalak). The goal of the new label has been to “provide the infrastructure and support needed by unique artists, who struggle to find their space within the business.” The trio, who are all musicians, aspire to “help fellow artists reach a global audience”.

That kind of artistic solidarity has made kidsplay an integral cog in bringing “Love” to life. “We are all creative in our own way, and the guys, like me, have the same frustrations; you end up having this genuine interest and dedication to the project,” Ellaik says.

In the midst of a global pandemic and a situation that has put the entire world through a uniquely traumatic experience, Kid Fourteen and his collective have had to forgo the traditional promotional tactics when launching the album, which is, so far, only available digitally.

But Ellaik has plenty of plans moving forward. “I’ll be doing the Maazef platform, hosting a monthly radio show where I play fresh tunes, and I’ll be releasing a collaboration that I did with (LA-based, experimental band) XiuXiu. I love them. They have been a big influence on me.”

Kidsplay will also be a focal point for his creative energy, but not in front of a mic. “I want to go into music production for the next few months, helping artists attain the sound that they want,” he says enthusiastically. “Whatever we do right with ‘Love’, we can apply to other artists with their own releases. We’re all in this together, after all.”

Lifestyle
Hear this! Music recommended by musicians to check out while you stay at home

Amid coronavirus lockdown, what are Saudis watching?

With families all together during the lockdown, one side effect of the virus has been to raise TV viewership to new levels. Saudis are now spending more time in front of their screens — television, phone or computer — than ever before. (Reuters/File)
Updated 19 April 2020
Rawan Radwan
Fahad Al-Zahrani

Amid coronavirus lockdown, what are Saudis watching?

  • TV channels and streaming platforms are providing viewers with a huge variety of content
Updated 19 April 2020
Rawan Radwan Fahad Al-Zahrani

JEDDAH/RIYADH: Saudis have devoured technology since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). From films to TV shows, to anime and TV channels, the list is endless.

With families all together during the lockdown, one side effect of the virus has been to raise TV viewership to new levels. Saudis are now spending more time in front of their screens — television, phone or computer — than ever before. TV and streaming platforms are doing more than just filling up the gap; they are providing viewers with a huge variety of content to choose from.
OSN (Orbit Showtime Network) a direct broadcast satellite provider in the MENA region, France and UK, along with Netflix, Arabsat, Apple TV, Starzplay Arabia and MBC’s Shahid, are just some of the streaming services that are available in the region, and the amount of content available is limitless.
Many people who have subscriptions to streaming services say they prefer Western content to local. This could be due to quality, quantity and availability. Though a number of regional TV channels have focused their content on old black and white Egyptian films, there are not many other preferred local options for viewers to turn to other than old Arab films.

Though I am a big fan of films generally, this lockdown has been about revisiting old favorites.

Nahar Al-Hamrani

Sulafa Kurdi, an event photographer and a “Disneyholic,” told Arab News that she has been catching up on a number of movies every night as she bakes or organizes her photo portfolios.  
“I now have more time on my hands to watch movies than ever before. I’m catching up to movies that I’ve missed out on when they were released, such as the Lord of the Rings series (which I’m very much resisting) and checking out the top hits of the 1980s and 1990s. I have to say that some were quite good while others were flops.”
All set with her comfort foods and a comfy sofa, Sulafa has quite a few things to catch up on the Disney front too. “While many are tuning into Netflix to watch movies, I download them or turn to my set of Disney DVDs and watch bonus materials or the making of the movies. They’re good background noise sometimes when I’m organizing my studio,” she said.
With so much available online, one wonders where to begin. There are documentaries aplenty, YouTube and Instagram live concerts, cooking classes and so much more.
For TV show fans, there has been a lot of talk about revisiting classics such as Seinfeld, Friends and more as many find comfort in reminiscing about these shows with their friends.
Nahar Al-Hamrani, a creative director at the Crew KSA, said the lockdown has put him in a nostalgic mood as he revisits some of his favorite shows and films, such as Forrest Gump, which has brought joy to fans everywhere.

“I’m currently watching The Office, the US version, documentaries that I’ve watched such as Michael Moore’s Columbine, and gone back to watching Jim Carrey’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Forest Gump and others. Though I am a big fan of films generally, this lockdown has been about revisiting old favorites,” he said.
For Al-Hamrani, content creating is not simply a job, it is his passion and he finds a means of escape through film and getting ideas and concepts from great works, as he gravitates to old movies.
“I’m not really into the new shows that have been released, I am more in the nostalgia feel these days, and I go back and forth between real deep thought movies and mockumentary comedy or docucomedy (a type of movie or TV show depicting fictional events but presented as a documentary) such as The Office. When you binge on something so much, you feel like you’re living it vicariously through it.”
Not everyone is turning to films and TV shows. Lamees Al-Alawi, a former ESL director who is staying with her parents during this trying time, said that she has been consuming news more than ever before.
“I’ve been watching the news with my dad nonstop, whether it is a local news channel or a Western one because I find it vital to keep up with the news at all times.
“I do so because I have plans to pursue a Ph.D. in the UK and I’d like to constantly be in the know, keeping up to date with the current situation at home and abroad and how they’re dealing with the coronavirus outbreak,” she said. “What affects them affects us in return. We’re not alone in this situation and personally, it brings me comfort to know more about it all.”
As for local content, the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) is bringing families together during the coronavirus lockdown as classic TV shows and programs are brought back to screens. Thikrayat — which means “memories” in Arabic — was launched as an entertainment initiative by the SBA to encourage people to stay at home. With over 460,000 titles, it ensures round the clock entertainment for all ages.
From old Arabic dubbed anime and interviews with musical greats such as Talal Maddah and Dr. Abdulrab Idrees, to exclusive interviews with the likes of King Salman when he was governor of Riyadh, and Prince Sultan bin Salman, the first Saudi, Arab and Muslim astronaut, Thikrayat has something for everyone.

Saudi Arabia
Saudis feel more prepared to prevent coronavirus spread, says Snapchat survey
Media
5.1 million Saudis beat virus lockdown blues by joining podcast revolution

