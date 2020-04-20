You are here

CBK tells lenders to postpone customer dues

A man and a toddler arrive at a screening zone in Kuwait. (AFP)
  • “Banks are urged to process more applications from individuals, corporates and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) whose business operations are affected by the implications of the pandemic,” the central bank said
KUWAIT CITY: The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Sunday instructed banks to postpone amounts due from coronavirus affected customers for six months without applying any penalties, it said in a statement.
The move, part of various measures by the central bank in response to the coronavirus crisis, extends a previous directive in March which stipulated a three month postponement. The six month window runs from March to September.
Elsewhere in the region, the United Arab Emirates central bank on Sunday urged commercial lenders to use the $70-billion-worth of capital and liquidity measures launched by the regulator to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

“Banks are urged to process more applications from individuals, corporates and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) whose business operations are affected by the implications of the pandemic,” the central bank said.
It said in a statement that commercial banks have already used more than 30 percent of the funds allocated under the Targeted Economic Support Scheme, adding it will start publishing the usage of the scheme by individual banks from May 2020.

Emirates NBD Q1 profits fall 24% on coronavirus impairment surge

Emirates NBD Q1 profits fall 24% on coronavirus impairment surge

  • Banks in the UAE are feeling the impact of measures aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak
DUBAI: Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD said on Monday first-quarter net profit declined 24 percent year-on-year due to higher provisions the bank took in anticipation of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on credit conditions.
The bank posted a net profit of $566.29 million (Dh2.08 billion) in the quarter, down from $742 million (Dh2.74 billion) in the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, however, net profit improved by 3 percent.
“Net operating profit declined 24 percent y-o-y as the group took additional impairment allowances to increase coverage in anticipation of a deterioration in credit quality in subsequent quarters,” Patrick Sullivan, the group chief financial officer, said in a statement.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates are feeling the impact of measures aimed at containing the outbreak, which have brought parts of the economy such as tourism and transport to a near halt.
“Regional banks face multiple challenges from low interest rates, low oil prices and lower economic growth due to disruption from COVID-19,” said Sullivan.
The operating performance of the bank was good prior to the emergence of the economic impact of COVID-19, he said.
The bank increased impairment allowances to $561.3 million, with an increase in the annualized net cost of risk of 210 basis points.
Its non-performing loan ratio was stable at 5.5 percent in the quarter, and total assets increased by 1 percent from the end of 2019 to $191.16 billion.
“Emirates NBD has a good underlying operating performance, coupled with a robust balance sheet to help navigate these challenges. The group continues to operate with strong liquidity and healthy capital ratios,” Sullivan said.

