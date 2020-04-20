Jordan begins easing lockdown in some cities in a bid to restart economy

DUBAI: Jordan has announced it will lift lockdown measures in three southern governorates, allowing people’s movement and the reopening of commercial establishments forced to shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes as the governorates of Karak, Tafileh and Maan have not recorded any cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March, according to State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh.

He said citizens will be allowed to go out of their houses between 10:00 to 18:00, but the situation will be monitored for three days to ensure adherence to health and safety precautions.

Adaileh added public gatherings including wedding ceremonies will still be prohibited, and the government will reimpose the curfew if citizens fail to abide by its rules.

Jordan earlier announced the gradual reopening of the coastal city of Aqaba in the southern part of the country.

Commercial establishments have been allowed to operate within the minimum number of staff, but beaches, schools, clubs and cafes remained closed.