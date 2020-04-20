You are here

Jordan begins easing lockdown in some cities in a bid to restart economy

Jordan earlier announced the gradual reopening of the coastal city of Aqaba in the southern part of the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

Jordan begins easing lockdown in some cities in a bid to restart economy

  • An official said citizens will be allowed to go out of their houses between 10:00 to 18:00, but the situation will be monitored for three days
  • Adaileh added public gatherings including wedding ceremonies will still be prohibited
Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has announced it will lift lockdown measures in three southern governorates, allowing people’s movement and the reopening of commercial establishments forced to shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes as the governorates of Karak, Tafileh and Maan have not recorded any cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March, according to State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh.

He said citizens will be allowed to go out of their houses between 10:00 to 18:00, but the situation will be monitored for three days to ensure adherence to health and safety precautions.

Adaileh added public gatherings including wedding ceremonies will still be prohibited, and the government will reimpose the curfew if citizens fail to abide by its rules.

Jordan earlier announced the gradual reopening of the coastal city of Aqaba in the southern part of the country.

Commercial establishments have been allowed to operate within the minimum number of staff, but beaches, schools, clubs and cafes remained closed.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

Kuwait, UAE continue repatriation of nationals stranded overseas amid coronavirus pandemic

  • There were 27 repatriation flights operated on Sunday to cities including Riyadh, Manama, and Abu Dhabi to bring back Kuwaiti nationals
  • The UAE said it has organized 127 flights that repatriated 22,900 people over the past days, with 27 more flights in the pipeline
Updated 20 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait and Jazeera Airways have announced dozens of special flights to repatriate citizens who were stranded overseas when the coronavirus outbreak forced international borders to shut, state-run Kuwait News Agency reported.

There were 27 repatriation flights operated on Sunday to cities including Riyadh, Manama, and Abu Dhabi to bring back Kuwaiti nationals.

Jazeera Airways said it had allocated 14 of its airplanes to the Kuwaiti government to utilize during the pandemic, including for repatriation of overseas nationals as well as the delivery of essential medical supplies.

The same has been pledged by Kuwait Airways, which will operate 40 flights over the coming days.

The move comes as Kuwait launched a “grand repatriation” plan which includes coordinated efforts to facilitate the safe return of students, diplomats, and other Kuwaiti citizens.

Officials have said the repatriation initiative will run until May 7 with the aim of bringing back 50,000 people to the country.

Meanwhile, the UAE said it has organized 127 flights that repatriated 22,900 people over the past days, with 27 more flights in the pipeline.

Around 2,286 Emiratis from 43 countries have been flown back to the UAE amid the outbreak, according to Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, adding 11 more flights are being organized to repatriate 755 more nationals.

Topics: UAE Kuwait Coronavirus

