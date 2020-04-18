Jordan facilitates return of students studying abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Jordan announced a plan on Friday to facilitate students’ return from abroad amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has shuttered international travel and left many stranded away from home.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi urged Jordanians abroad to “stay where they are,” but explained that those who want to return can do so through an online application system.

Those who wish to go back to Jordan can apply through safelyhome.gov.jo, Safadi said, adding priority will be given to female students, graduates, freshmen, and “people who were on a short visit abroad.”

The number of Jordanian students studying abroad stands at 35,000, according to Safadi in a report by the Jordanian News Agency.

The minister said returning Jordanians will be quarantined at hotels in the Dead Sea and other places that will be announced later.

Jordan has confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number to 407 in the country.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian government has announced a number of directives to support its citizens who are affected by the pandemic, including donating 40 percent of the Prime Minister’s salary.

Other ministers in the government would also donate a percentage of their salaries to those hardest-hit by COVID-19.