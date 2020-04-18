You are here

Jordan facilitates return of students studying abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Jordan has announced directives to support its citizens who are affected by the pandemic, including donating 40 percent of the PM’s salary
  • Jordan has confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number to 407 in the country
DUBAI: Jordan announced a plan on Friday to facilitate students’ return from abroad amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has shuttered international travel and left many stranded away from home.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi urged Jordanians abroad to “stay where they are,” but explained that those who want to return can do so through an online application system.

Those who wish to go back to Jordan can apply through safelyhome.gov.jo, Safadi said, adding priority will be given to female students, graduates, freshmen, and “people who were on a short visit abroad.”

The number of Jordanian students studying abroad stands at 35,000, according to Safadi in a report by the Jordanian News Agency.

The minister said returning Jordanians will be quarantined at hotels in the Dead Sea and other places that will be announced later.

Jordan has confirmed five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number to 407 in the country.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian government has announced a number of directives to support its citizens who are affected by the pandemic, including donating 40 percent of the Prime Minister’s salary.

Other ministers in the government would also donate a percentage of their salaries to those hardest-hit by COVID-19.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Abu Dhabi launches coronavirus operations center to deal with industrial zones

  • The new facility will tackle suspected cases in workers’ accommodation in industrial areas
  • The UAE has reported 477 new cases of the virus on Saturday, with two new deaths
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Crisis and Disaster Committee has set up an operations center to deal with reports from the city’s industrial zones, state-run WAM reported, as cases in the country shot up to 6,302 on Saturday evening.

The new facility will tackle suspected cases in workers’ accommodation in industrial areas, and will provide medical support at the earliest opportunity.

A new hotline – 909 – was also established to facilitate rapid response to these communities.

The initiative follows several other measures by the Abu Dhabi government to curb the spread of COVID-19, including putting up free testing center for low-income workers.

The UAE has reported 477 new cases of the virus on Saturday, with two new deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said two new deaths have been recorded – both Gulf citizens and were already suffering from pre-existing chronic conditions. Total death count in the UAE stood at 37.

The ministry said 93 new COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking to 1,188 the total recoveries in the UAE.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Coronavirus UAE

