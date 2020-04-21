Spice up your iftar: Six restaurants offering Ramadan deliveries in Dubai

DUBAI: With stay-at-home measures still in place, you may not be able to go out to enjoy an iftar spread in Dubai, but these restaurants are bringing meals home to you with special Ramadan menus available for delivery.

Ramadan Nights by Dish

Established five years ago as a pop-up in Al-Quoz, this Ramadan, the culinary concept will be delivering its Emirati fusion meals to homes due to COVID-19 restrictions. The three-course menu is priced at AED 200 ($55) per person, with a minimum of four people, so it’s ideal for families self-isolating at home. The iftar menu boasts ten mouth-watering dishes, including roast beetroot hummus, sumac-marinated chicken wrapped in kunafa with mango chili relish and the signature slow-braised shoulder of lamb in Middle Eastern spices, served with scented pilaf and confit garlic yoghurt. There are also vegan options for those on a plant-based diet.

Olea’s Kitchen

Situated in the Kempinski Hotel at the Mall of the Emirates, Olea’s kitchen will be delivering iftar during Ramadan. Dishes feature flavors of the Levant region, with packages comprising a selection of dates, cold and hot mezza, Ramadan juices, main courses and a variety of desserts. Orders can be placed by calling the hotel, or via food delivery application Deliveroo.

Coya Dubai



The Peruvian restaurant is ideal for those who are seeking a change from traditional Arabic cuisine in Ramadan. Those fasting are invited to indulge in a set iftar menu boasting an array of contemporary Latin American starters, mains, and desserts, which include wild mushroom ceviche, empanadas, Chilean seabass, Peruvian dried potato and cauliflower and pistachio puff pastries. Orders can be placed by calling Coya Dubai on +971 04 316 9600 or through the Deliveroo app.



Couqley

The French bistro has specially curated a two-course iftar meal for Ramadan. The menu includes lentil soup, a goat’s cheese salad and a tarte de tomates et chevre, steak frites and slow-braised lamb shank. Those who haven’t completely satisfied their hunger can opt for the limited-edition dishes available throughout the month of Ramadan, including a burrata-ricotta rose kunafa and truffle brie cheese in puff pastry crust.



Le Petit Maison

Throughout Ramadan, the French eatery will be offering an iftar sharing set meal that comes packaged in a reusable Ramadan-themed canvas tote bag. The menu’s line-up features a mouthwatering selection of Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as roasted baby chicken marinated in lemon, prawns in olive oil, grilled rib eye steak and burrata with tomatoes.